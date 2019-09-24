Outlook on the Sustained Release Injectables Market to 2026 - Featuring Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Ipsen, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, and More
Sep 24, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustained Release Injectables to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sustained Release Injectables to 2026 is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.
The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for sustained release products. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.
Evolution in Engineering
Currently approved sustained release injectables rely on a spectrum of branded formulation technologies to modulate the drug's release profile post-injection. Typically off-patent or generic drugs, they include drug therapies for almost a dozen major therapeutic segments, including neurological conditions, metabolic diseases, oncology, pain management and reproductive health. As the incidence and prevalence of chronic illnesses increase with the aging population, the attraction and interest in sustained release injectables will increase.
What You Will Learn
- What are the marketed sustained release injectable drug products, what sustained release formulation technologies are used, and who markets them?
- What are the major factors driving sustained release injectable drug demand?
- What sustained release injectable drug candidates are in late-stage clinical development and what is their potential impact?
- How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the sustained release market segment, and what are the key alliances in the industry?
- What are the essential formulation factors, delivery device selection issues, related technology factors and market development issues for sustained release injectable drug products?
- In what therapeutic market segments do sustained release injectables compete? What is their market share today? What will it be in 2026? What is their expected growth rate?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for sustained release injectables?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Injectable Drug Market Dynamics
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
- Injectable Drug Formulation Technology
- Innovation in Injectable Device Designs
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
- Market Factors
- Competitive Landscape
- Risk Factors
2. Sustained Release - Branded Formulation Technologies
- Biodegradable Polymers
- Branded SR Formulation Technologies
- Physical Process Control Methods
3. Sustained Release Injectables - Development Factors
- Formulation Factors
- Stability
- Lyophilization
- Packaging
- Administration Factors
4. SR Injectables - Product Analysis & Market Sector Forecasts
- Addiction
- Naltrexone
- Diabetes
- Exenatide
- Infectious Disease
- Interferon
- Hormone Deficiency
- Estradiol
- Somatropin
- Testosterone
- Metabolic Diseases
- Acromegaly
- Lanreotide
- Octreotide
- Neurology
- Aripiprazole
- Fluphenazine
- Haloperidol
- Paliperidone
- Olanzapine
- Risperidone
- Oncology
- Leukemia
- Vincristine
- Lymphoma
- Cytarabine
- Prostate
- Goserelin
- Leuprolide
- Triptorelin
- Pain Management
- Bupivacaine
- Reproductive Health
- Medroxyprogesterone
5. Development-stage SR Injectables
6. Company Profiles
- Alkermes
- Amylin
- AntriaBio
- Ascendis Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Aurobindo
- Avadel
- Biomarin
- Camurus
- Critical Pharmaceuticals
- DURECT
- Eli Lilly
- Enzon
- Ipsen
- Janssen
- NanOlogy
- Novartis
- Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia
- OctoPlus
- Pacira
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
- Recipharm AB
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)
- Xbrane Biopharma
