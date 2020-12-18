Outlook on the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terrestrial laser scanning market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.



Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor. However, the market is experiencing negative growth on account of surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, disruptions in supply chains and temporary closure of the manufacturing units. The market is anticipated to grow once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global terrestrial laser scanning market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), FARO Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V, Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zoller + Frohlich GmbH.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global terrestrial laser scanning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on global terrestrial laser scanning market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the laser type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global terrestrial laser scanning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Scanning Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Scanning Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Phase-Shift

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pulse-Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Optical Triangulation

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Laser Type

8.1 Diode

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fiber

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Solid-State

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Building Information Modeling

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Topological Survey

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Forestry and Agricultural Survey

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Mining Survey

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Construction Survey

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Research and Engineering

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Construction

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Others

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 India

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Indonesia

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Others

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Mexico

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Brazil

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4.4 Others

10.4.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 FARO Technologies Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Fugro N.V.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hexagon AB

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Leica Geosystems

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Maptek

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Topcon Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Trimble Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Zoller + Frohlich GmbH

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ula3yb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]rkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

