Outlook on the Thermal Management Global Market to 2026 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Management Market - Analysis By Materials (Adhesive, Non-Adhesive), Devices, End Users, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermal Management Market was valued at USD 44.75 billion in the year 2020. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the consumption of electronics has also improved significantly. The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the thermal management systems market. In this era of communications and entertainment, growth of consumer electronics is exploding with demand for increased mobility, wireless connectivity and advanced features demand paving the way for a variety of new products, including servers, laptops, ruggedized laptops, hybrid routers, data Centers and cameras.



The vehicle thermal management system integrates the correlation matching, optimization and control of the vehicle engine, air-conditioner, battery, and motor and other related components and subsystems from the perspective of the vehicle to effectively solve the thermal-related problems of the vehicle, and make the functional modules at the optimal temperature operating range, which improves the economic and dynamic property of the vehicle and ensures the safe operation of the vehicle.



Advanced thermal management technology can reduce the fuel consumption of conventional vehicles, increase the mileage of electric vehicles; improve the safety of the vehicle, ensure that the battery operates at a suitable temperature; and improve the comfort of drivers and passengers.



Asia Pacific region holds the major Thermal Management market share in 2020 with countries such as China and Japan being the major contributors to the regional market. Increasing adoption of EVs in the region, especially in China, is the major growth-driving factor.



Non-adhesive materials segment is expected to hold largest share of Thermal Management market. The factors can be attributed to their benefits such as mechanical shock absorption capacity, getting recharged in tandem with the changing ambient temperature, and making them ideal for various applications that require temperature control.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non-Adhesive Materials).

The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by End Users (Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare).

The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices).

The Global Thermal Management Market has been analysed By Region ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , Italy , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by materials, by end users, by devices.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hanon Systems, DENSO Corp., Valeo S.A., Mahle Gmbh, Gentherm Incorporated, Vertiv Holdings Co, BOYD Corp., Delta Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Henkel AG.

The report presents the analysis of Thermal Management market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Thermal Management Market: Product Overview



4. Global Thermal Management Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Management Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Thermal Management Market Segmentation, By Materials (Value)

5.1 Global Thermal Management Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Thermal Management Market: By Materials (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Adhesive Materials - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Non-Adhesive Materials - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Thermal Management Market Segmentation, By End Users (Value)

6.1 Global Thermal Management Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Thermal Management Market: By End Users (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Servers and Data Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Aerospace & Defense - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Consumer Electronic -- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.7 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Thermal Management Market Segmentation, By Devices (Value)

7.1 Global Thermal Management Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Thermal Management Market: By Devices (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Conduction Cooling Devices - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Convection Cooling Devices - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Hybrid Cooling Devices - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 By Advanced Cooling Devices - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Thermal Management Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Thermal Management Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Thermal Management Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Thermal Management Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Outlook

9.3 America Thermal Management Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non-Adhesive Materials)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End Users (Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare)

9.6 Market Segmentation By Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices)

9.7 Americas Thermal Management Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Thermal Management Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Thermal Management Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.10 United States Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.11 United States Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

9.12 United States Economic & Industrial Outlook

9.13 Canada Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.14 Canada Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

9.15 Canada Economic & Industrial Outlook

9.16 Mexico Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.17 Mexico Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

9.18 Mexico Economic & Industrial Outlook



10. Europe Thermal Management Market: An Analysis

10.1 Europe Thermal Management Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Outlook

10.3 Europe Thermal Management Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non-Adhesive Materials)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End Users (Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare)

10.6 Market Segmentation By Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices)

10.7 Europe Thermal Management Market: Country Analysis

10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Thermal Management Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

10.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Thermal Management Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)

10.10 Germany Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.11 Germany Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

10.12 Germany Economic & Industrial Outlook

10.13 France Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.14 France Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

10.15 France Economic & Industrial Outlook

10.16 Italy Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.17 Italy Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

10.18 Italy Economic & Industrial Outlook



11. Asia Pacific Thermal Management Market: An Analysis

11.1 APAC Thermal Management Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 APAC Economic and Industrial Outlook

11.3 APAC Thermal Management Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non-Adhesive Materials)

11.5 Market Segmentation By End Users (Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare)

11.6 Market Segmentation By Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices)

11.7 APAC Thermal Management Market: Country Analysis

11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Thermal Management Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

11.9 Competitive Scenario of APAC Thermal Management Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)

11.10 China Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.11 China Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

11.12 China Economic & Industrial Outlook

11.13 Japan Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.14 Japan Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

11.15 Japan Economic & Industrial Outlook

11.16 South Korea Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.17 South Korea Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

11.18 South Korea Economic & Industrial Outlook

11.19 India Thermal Management Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.20 India Thermal Management Market Segmentation By Materials, End Users, Devices (2016-2026)

11.21 India Economic & Industrial Outlook



12. Global Thermal Management Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Thermal Management Market Drivers

12.2 Global Thermal Management Market Restraints

12.3 Global Thermal Management Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thermal Management Market - By Materials (Year 2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thermal Management Market - By End Users (Year 2026)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thermal Management Market - By Devices (Year 2026)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Thermal Management Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Thermal Management Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Thermal Management Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Hanon Systems

15.2 DENSO Corp.

15.3 Valeo S.A.

15.4 Mahle Gmbh

15.5 Gentherm Incorporated

15.6 Vertiv Holdings Co.

15.7 BOYD Corp.

15.8 Delta Electronics Inc.

15.9 Honeywell International Inc

15.10 Henkel AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wu1abu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

