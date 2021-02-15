Outlook on the Tissue Engineering Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Engineering Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue engineering market was valued at $2,374 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14. 2% from 2020 to 2027.



Tissue engineering is an interdisciplinary field that applies principles of engineering and life sciences toward development of biological substitutes that restore, maintain, or improve tissue function. In addition, for this process, cells and biomolecules are combined with scaffolds. Scaffold is an artificial or natural structure that mimics real organs.



The tissue engineering market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies, The rise in awareness related to tissue engineering, and potential pipeline products. Furthermore, growth in number of R&D activities with The rise in awareness of tissue engineering in emerging economies are expected to support the market growth. Developed nations have adopted technological advancements in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine sectors, which help in expansion of the global market. In addition, increase in focus of key players on tissue engineering based therapies are expected to enhance the tissue engineering market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and high cost of treatment are estimated to hamper growth of the market.



The global tissue engineering market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into synthetic scaffold material, biologically derived scaffold material, and others. The synthetic scaffold material segment is further categorized into synthetic polymer and others. The biologically derived scaffold material segment is bifurcated into collagen and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into orthopedics & musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin & integumentary, dental, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Need for Tissue Engineering in Organ Transplantation

3.5.1.2. Advancements in Medical Equipment Technologies

3.5.1.3. Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Trauma Emergencies

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Cost Associated With Tissue Engineered Products

3.5.2.2. Hurdles Associated With Tissue Engineering

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

3.5.4. Impact Analysis

3.6. Market Information on Kidney and Liver Tissue Engineering

3.7. Market Overview: Product Segment

3.7.1. Cell Therapy

3.7.2. Gene Therapy

3.7.3. Small Molecules and Biologics

3.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Tissue Engineering Market



Chapter 4: Tissue Engineering Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Synthetic Scaffold Material

4.2.1. Key Market Trends Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.2.1. Synthetic Polymer

4.2.2.2. Others

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Biologically Derived Scaffold Materials

4.3.1. Key Market Trends Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.3.2.1. Collagen

4.3.2.2. Others

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.4. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Tissue Engineering Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Neurology

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Cardiovascular

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Skin & Integumentary

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Dental

5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Tissue Engineering Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Abbvie Inc. (Allergen plc.)

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Business Performance

7.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Integra Lifesciences

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.4.5. Business Performance

7.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Organogenesis Holdings

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance

7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen)

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business Performance

7.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Smith & Nephew plc. (Osiris Therapeutics)

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Business Performance

7.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Tissuetech Inc.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.9. Vericel Corporation

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance.

7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Operating Business Segments

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Business Performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btzkll



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

