Outlook on the Truck-Mounted Crane Global Market to 2030 - Automation in Truck Mounted Cranes Presents Opportunities

The global truck mounted crane market size was valued at $10,815.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,409.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. A self-propelled crane installed on the body of a vehicle is known as a truck-mounted crane. It is utilized for material handling in civil engineering projects and heavy equipment manufacture. They're commonly used to hoist and lower materials from a set height. Cranes of various sizes and types can be installed on these vehicles, depending on the project and the job site conditions.



The market for truck-mounted cranes is being driven by increased expenditures in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. In addition, the industry is driven by the need to build, upgrade, and expand current networks, which creates future prospects. The high installation and maintenance costs, on the other hand, act as a stumbling block for the truck-mounted crane industry. Also, a scarcity of trained employees to operate cranes might be a market constraint.



Rise in construction sector across the globe and increase in demand for construction equipment drives the market growth. In addition, various key players are strengthening their market position and expanding its business by opening distribution center. For instance, in July 2021, Sany Group has opened a new location in Scotland to boost its operations. The branch is 2,000 square meters in size and is located in Glasgow's western suburbs. It is divided into four sections: the office, the prototype storage area, the spare parts warehouse, and the overhaul workshop. A product display center, a direct sales center, a service center, and a training center are all available at the branch.



The truck-mounted crane market is segmented on the basis of product type, terrain type,, business, end user industry, and region. By product type, the market is divided into knuckle boom and stiff boom. By terrain type, it is divided into on-road, rough terrain and all-terrain. By business, it is segmented as OEM, and aftermarket. By end user, it is divided into residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure, manufacturing and utilities. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the truck-mounted crane market report include Action Construction Equipment (ACE) Ltd., Furukawa Unic Corporation, HYVA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, KLUBB, Palfinger AG, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Group, Terex Corporation.



