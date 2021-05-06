Outlook on the Video Analytics Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Deployment Type, Application, Architecture Type, Organization Type, End-user and Region
May 06, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video analytics market exhibited growth during 2015-2020. Video analytics refers to the computerized monitoring, processing and analysis of video streams in real-time to recognize spatial events. It usually involves software applications, multiple cameras and artificial intelligence (AI)-based programs that obtain insights about attributes, events and human behavioral patterns through videos. These insights are used for surveillance, motion and intrusion detection, generating heat maps and observing traffic patterns on social media platforms. They are also used for dynamic blurring, 2D and 3D counting, facial recognition and license plate reading. As a result, video analytics finds extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, critical infrastructure, traffic management, and transportation & logistics.
Significant improvements in public surveillance and security systems are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Video analytics aid in improving public and perimeter safety by automatically tracking and gaining reliable insights from video frames of vehicles, individuals and other items, thus reducing the chances of human errors or negligence in gaining novel perceptions. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of internet protocol (IP)-based surveillance systems for business intelligence (BI) is also supporting the market growth. For instance, video analytics is used in the retail sector for strolling recognition, footfall measurement and consumer behavior analysis, which aids in improving the overall production, distribution and maintenance processes.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and machine learning (ML) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Video analytics processes the data using algorithms for accurate, reliable and critical insights and enables the organizations to make prompt and accurate decisions. This is creating a positive outlook for the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global video analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global video analytics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment type, application, architecture type, organization size and end user.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Breakup by Application:
- Incident Detection
- Intrusion Management
- People/Crowd Counting
- Traffic Monitoring
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Others
Breakup by Architecture Type:
- Edge-Based
- Server-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Breakup by End User:
- BFSI
- Retail
- Critical Infrastructure
- Traffic Management
- Transportation and Logistics
- Hospitality and Entertainment
- Defense and Security
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., IBM, IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC), Intelligent Security Systems Corporation, KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, PureTech Systems Inc. (FLIR Systems), Qognify Inc. and Verint Systems Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global video analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global video analytics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global video analytics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Video Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 On-Premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Incident Detection
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Intrusion Management
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 People/Crowd Counting
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Traffic Monitoring
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Automatic Number Plate Recognition
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Facial Recognition
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Architecture Type
9.1 Edge-Based
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Server-Based
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Large Enterprise
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End User
11.1 BFSI
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Retail
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Critical Infrastructure
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Traffic Management
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Transportation and Logistics
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Hospitality and Entertainment
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Defense and Security
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
11.8 Others
11.8.1 Market Trends
11.8.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Aventura Technologies, Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding Inc.)
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 IBM
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC)
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11 Intelligent Security Systems Corporation
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12 KiwiSecurity Software GmbH
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13 PureTech Systems Inc. (FLIR Systems)
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.14 Qognify Inc.
17.3.14.1 Company Overview
17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.15 Verint Systems, Inc.
17.3.15.1 Company Overview
17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.15.3 Financials
17.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td561v
