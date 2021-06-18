Outlook on the Water Flosser Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Hydro Floss, Panasonic and Water Pik Among Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Flosser Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cordless, Countertop), by Application (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water flosser market size is expected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing general public awareness regarding oral health care and demographic changes such as age and diversity of population result in an increased focus on oral care, subsequently driving the demand for water flossers.



An increase in effective prevention and treatment efforts by communities and government associations is helping raise awareness about better oral care. For instance, community water fluoridation in the U.S. benefits about 7 of 10 Americans who get water through public water systems. Community water fluoridation helps control the adjustment of fluoride in public water supply systems in order to help prevent tooth decay. These initiatives have resulted in consumers considering oral health as one of the basic health measures.



According to the WHO, severe periodontal (gum) disease, which results in tooth loss, is also a common problem with 10% of the global affected population. Chronic periodontitis affects 47.2% of adults over the age of 30 in the U.S. The effectiveness of water flossers against gum diseases has made this a product of vital importance for those who suffer from chronic periodontitis, thereby boosting the adoption of water flossers. According to several six-month studies conducted during the 1990s on periodontal maintenance patients, it is suggested that water flossers improve the oral health of the demographic by reducing bleeding on probing (BOP) by half in the six-month period.



Cordless water flossers led the global market in 2020, driven by the increasing demand for feasible and portable electronic gadgets. According to clinical findings, these products are 93% more effective in reducing gum bleeding than string floss and 52% more effective in reducing gingivitis. Recognizing the high demand for these products, an increasing number of manufacturers have been aiming to tap into the cordless flosser segment. Some of the most highly recommended and commonly preferred cordless water flossers are Waterpik Cordless Advanced, Waterpik Cordless Plus, Panasonic Dental Water Flosser EW-DJ10-A, and Waterpik Cordless Freedom.



The dental clinic application segment accounted for the largest share of more than 56.0% in 2020. The growing demand for professional dental care due to the rising cases of oral diseases is a key factor driving the segment. According to the United Health Foundation, in 2019, 67.6% of adults in the U.S. reported visiting the dentist or dental clinic that year.



Water Flosser Market Report Highlights

In terms of value, the dental clinic application segment dominated the market with a share of over 56.0% in 2020.

In terms of value, the cordless product segment dominated the market with a share of 66.4% in 2020 and is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market by accounting for a 36.0% share in 2020.

The market for water flosser is characterized by the presence of several well-established players that hold a significant market share, have diverse product portfolios, and a strong presence across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:



