Outlook on the Wireless Connectivity Global Market to 2026 - by Application, Technology and Region

The report on the global wireless connectivity market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global wireless connectivity market to grow with a CAGR of 13.46% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on wireless connectivity market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on wireless connectivity market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global wireless connectivity market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global wireless connectivity market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and the Internet of Things

Increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones

2) Restraints

The high power consumption by wireless sensors and connected devices

3) Opportunities

Rapid technological advancement in 5G technology

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the wireless connectivity market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the wireless connectivity market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global wireless connectivity market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Wireless Connectivity Market Highlights

2.2. Wireless Connectivity Market Projection

2.3. Wireless Connectivity Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Wireless Connectivity Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Wireless Connectivity Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Wireless Connectivity Market



4. Wireless Connectivity Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Application

5.1. Healthcare

5.2. Wearable Devices

5.3. Automotive and Transportation

5.4. Consumer Electronics



6. Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Technology

6.1. WiFi

6.2. Bluetooth

6.3. NFC

6.4. ZigBee

6.5. EnOcean

6.6. Cellular Technologies

6.7. Others



7. Global Wireless Connectivity Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Wireless Connectivity Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Wireless Connectivity Market by Technology

7.1.3. North America Wireless Connectivity Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Wireless Connectivity Market by Application

7.2.2. Europe Wireless Connectivity Market by Technology

7.2.3. Europe Wireless Connectivity Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market by Application

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market by Technology

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Wireless Connectivity Market by Application

7.4.2. RoW Wireless Connectivity Market by Technology

7.4.3. RoW Wireless Connectivity Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wireless Connectivity Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Intel Corporation

8.2.2. Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.2.3. Qualcomm Incorporated

8.2.4. STMicroelectronics N.V

8.2.5. NXP Semiconductors N.V

8.2.6. Microchip Technology Inc.

8.2.7. Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.2.8. Skyworks Solutions

8.2.9. Murata Manufacturing Co

8.2.10. Infineon Technologies AG



