Outlook on the World Anti-Reflective Coatings Market, 2019-2029 - Rapid Growth in Solar Energy Installations Prompts Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: Focus on Material, Technology, Layer, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the market intelligence report, the anti-reflective coatings market is currently witnessing a growth rate of 7.05%.

The growth in the anti-reflective coatings market can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use applications such as consumer goods, solar, and building and construction. In addition, increasing the use of anti-reflective coatings in the automotive industry to help drivers to have a clear view during night travel, thereby averting the chances of hazardous accidents, has further increased the market for anti-reflective coatings, globally.



Furthermore, the rise in the production of consumer goods and solar glass in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India has propelled the growth of the anti-reflective coatings market. The anti-reflective coatings market has been significantly developing since 2014, and most of the development has been attributed to the technological advancements in this field.



The solar industry is the fastest-growing application in the anti-reflective coatings market. This is primarily because the application of these coatings helps in increasing the efficiency of solar panels, thereby making the adoption of a renewable source of energy more convenient and efficient.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, layer, material, end-user, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Some of the key players in the global anti-reflective coatings market are AccuCoat Inc., AGC Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., Izovac Ltd., Janos Technology, LLC, Kriya Materials, Natoco Co., Ltd., OPCO LABORATORY, INC, Optitune Oy, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, Torr Scientific Ltd, VisiMax Technologies, and WattGlass, Inc.





Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Need for Anti-Reflective Coatings in Automotive Industry

1.1.2 Surging Demand from Niche Applications

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Rapid Growth in Solar Energy Installations



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Key Activities

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Anti-Reflective Coatings Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness for Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrant

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.5 Intensity of Competition

3.2 Opportunity Matrix Analysis for Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

3.3 Country Share Analysis for Anti-Reflective Coatings Market



4 Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Technology), 2017-2029

4.1 Assumptions

4.2 Limitations

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Vacuum Deposition

4.5 Sol Gel

4.6 Others



5 Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Application), 2017-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Consumer Goods

5.2.1 Smartphones

5.2.2 Laptops and Tablets

5.2.3 Televisions and Monitors

5.2.4 Wearables

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Building and Construction

5.4 Automotive

5.4.1 Windshields

5.4.2 Infotainment System and Central Control System

5.5 Solar

5.6 Others



6 Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Material), 2017-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Silicon

6.3 Titanium

6.4 Others



7 Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Layer), 2017-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Single-Layer Coatings

7.3 Multi-Layer Coatings



8 Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Region), $Million and Million Square Meters, 2017-2029

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Material)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Layer)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Technology)

8.2.4 Asia-Pacific Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Application)

8.2.5 Asia-Pacific Anti-Reflective Coatings Market (by Country)

8.2.5.1 China

8.2.5.2 Japan

8.2.5.3 South Korea

8.2.5.4 India

8.2.5.5 Taiwan

8.2.5.6 Thailand

8.2.5.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 South America



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 AccuCoat Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Role of AccuCoat in the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

9.2.3 SWOT Analysis

9.3 AGC Inc.

9.4 Carl Zeiss AG

9.5 Essilor International S.A.

9.6 Izovac Ltd.

9.7 Janos Technology, LLC

9.8 Kriya Materials

9.9 Natoco Co., Ltd.

9.10 OPCO LABORATORY, INC.

9.11 Optitune Oy

9.12 PPG Industries, Inc.

9.13 Royal DSM

9.14 Torr Scientific Ltd

9.15 WattGlass, Inc.

9.16 VisiMax Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4l888

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

