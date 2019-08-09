Outlook on the World Pediatric Catheters Market to 2026 - Rising Prevalence of Congenital Abnormalities in Newborn Pertaining to Cardiovascular, Urology, and Neurovascular

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pediatric Catheters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pediatric catheters market is expected to reach from US$ 4,663.8 million in 2018 to US$ 10,112.5 million by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2027.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of congenital abnormalities in newborn pertaining to cardiovascular, urology and neurovascular

Favorable reimbursement scenario for pediatric catheters used in surgical intervention in children

Availability of a wide range of catheters with different sizes and ergonomic design which eliminates infection and aids in healing process post surgery

Cardiovascular catheters are dominating the product segment for pediatric catheters market. According to the research findings of the National Institute for Health (NIH), the global prevalence rate of congenital cardiovascular complications is 8 to 12 per 1000 live births. Increasing cases of drug and alcohol abuse during pregnancy increases the risk of occurrence for congenital cardiovascular disorders in newborn babies. Genetic predisposition is also related to its occurrence. Urology catheters will be growing at a rampant pace due to increasing cases of urological disease in children requiring immediate surgical intervention. Availability in different sizes for children's belonging to different age group and excellent ergonomic design aids in healing process post surgery and enhances patient satisfaction.



North America with a share of 35% is the clear regional leader in global pediatric catheters market. The major feature which contributes to its dominance is the rising prevalence of congenital cardiovascular complications in newborn requiring immediate surgical intervention to prolong life. Domicile of major players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, etc. drive the market growth in the North America region. Europe is the second largest market holding 31% share on account of the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) and affordable reimbursement scenario for the pediatric catheters market. The Asia Pacific represents a 17% market share on account of increasing medical tourism and serves as a lucrative market opportunity for western giants to establish subsidiaries.



Medical device manufacturers competing in the pediatric catheters market Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R.Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Coloplast A/S, Edwards Life Science Corporation, Flexicare Medical Limited, Getinge group, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Plc. and Smiths Medical.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Pediatric Catheters Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Pediatric Catheters Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Pediatric Catheters Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Pediatric Catheters Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Pediatric Catheters Market, by Key Players, 2018



Chapter 4. Global Pediatric Catheters Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cardiovascular Catheters

4.3. Urology Catheters

4.4. Intravenous Catheters

4.5. Neurovascular Catheters

4.6. Specialty Catheters



Chapter 5. Global Pediatric Catheters Market, by Geography

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Pediatric Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

5.2.1. North America Pediatric Catheters Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2. North America Pediatric Catheters Market, by Country, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2.2. Canada

5.3. Europe Pediatric Catheters Market Analysis, 2017- 2027

5.4. Asia-Pacific Pediatric Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

5.5. Latin America Pediatric Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

5.6. Middle East & Africa Pediatric Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. News Coverage

6.2. Coloplast A/S

6.3. C.R.Bard Inc.

6.4. Cook Medical

6.5. Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

6.6. Flexicare Medical Limited

6.7. Getinge Group

6.8. Johnson & Johnson

6.9. Medtronic plc

6.10. Smiths Medical



