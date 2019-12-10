Outlook on the World's Corporate Learning Management System Market, 2019-2025 - North America Expected to Maintain Dominance

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Learning Management System Market By Components (Solutions and Services), By Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-based Learning, and Blended Learning), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Verticals, and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report predicts that the global corporate learning management system market will grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period.



The growing educational technology (ed-tech) market, increasing importance on continuous learning, and demand for cloud-based learning management system are driving the need of learning management system (LMS) among enterprises. Training new employees and upskilling the existing employees is a constant need for any organization across various verticals. Organizations of different sizes across several verticals have started using corporate learning management system as a tool for employee training, employee orientation, knowledge retention, and other multiple uses.



Corporate LMS is helping the enterprises in skill gap assessments and other learning and gamification support. The corporate LMS tools are gaining wider acceptance and most of the organizations are expected to adopt these solutions in the coming years. The corporate learning management system allows an employee of the organization to learn at their own pace which also reduces employee training costs.



Organizations are also offering more personalized learning experience and improving training flexibility by implementing learning management systems. Organizations are adopting corporate learning management systems for enhancing the employee development training by making them more personalized and engaging with the rising trend of gamification, organizations are increasing their investments in a game-based learning for better engaging their employees and improving retention rates.



According to the corporate learning management system industry analysis, North America is estimated to maintain dominance in the global corporate learning management system market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of corporate LMS vendors. For example G-Cube, an India based corporate LMS provider is helping organizations in effectively managing and tracking training activities.



Competitive Analysis



The report covers and analyzes the global corporate learning management system market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result the corporate learning management system market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.



Key Vendors



Adobe Systems

SAP

IBM

Oracle

Absorb Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Blackboard

D2L

G-Cube

Docebo

Adobe Captivate Prime LMS, a corporate LMS delivers an enhanced and enjoyable learning experience to the employees and manages the learner ecosystem. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Components



Solutions

Standalone Solution

Integrated Solution

Services

Implementation Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

The services segment is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR allowing enterprises to integrate and implement LMS as per their business requirements, which enhances the employee training effectiveness.



Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Delivery Mode

Distance Learning

Instructor Based Learning

Blended Learning

The blended learning segment is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. Blended learning by combining online learning with traditional classroom methods offers effective and enhanced training to the employees.



Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

SME's

Large Enterprises

The large enterprises have highly implemented corporate learning management system solutions & services, but SME's are expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Verticals

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail & CPG

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

The IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Due to the increased competition and technology impact in this industry, employees in this vertical constantly need training and development.



Research Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the corporate learning management system market. The report discusses the market in terms of components, delivery mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the corporate learning management system market during 2019-2025. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting market growth.



Vendors Profiled



Adobe Systems

SAP

IBM

Oracle

Absorb Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Blackboard

D2L

G-Cube

Docebo

iSpring Learn

CrossKnowledge

Asentia

Abara

UpsideLMS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usgxz6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

