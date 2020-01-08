Outlook on the World's Probiotics Market, 2019 to 2024 - Featuring Profiles on Leading Players Chr. Hansen, Danone, Nestle, Probi AB, Yakult Honsha, Meiji Holdings, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for probiotics, which are used globally in various applications, food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. The market is broken down by genus, application, end use and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each genus, application, end use and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional market for probiotics. It explains the main market drivers of the global probiotics market, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the probiotics market. It also includes a special focus on the growing adoption of probiotics in the cosmetics industry.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the probiotics industry, globally.



Report Scope



A descriptive study of the global market for probiotics with a quantitative and qualitative approach

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information pertaining to underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with key factors such as current trends, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors that can influence the market

Emphasis on importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and government regulatory requirements

Vendor landscape of the market leading companies offering probiotic-enhanced products designed for humans and animals in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed industries

Patents evaluation and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics

Detailed profiles of leading manufacturers and suppliers of probiotic foods, including Chr. Hansen Inc., Danone Inc., Nestle Inc., Probi AB Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Functions of Probiotics

Health Benefits of Probiotics

Digestive Health

Urinary Health

Women's Health

Immunity

Obesity

Disadvantages of Probiotics

Infection

Gastrointestinal Tract Discomfort

Allergy

Drug Interactions

Genera of Probiotic Ingredients

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus

Bacillus

Others

Applications of Probiotics

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Cosmeceuticals

Probiotics by End Use

Probiotics for Animals

Probiotics for Humans

Probiotics by Function

Regular Probiotics

Therapeutic Probiotics

Chapter 4 Global Market for Probiotics

Global Market for Probiotics by Genus

Global Market for Probiotics by Function

Global Market for Probiotics by End Use (Humans/Animals)

Global Market for Probiotics by Region

Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel

Global Market for Probiotics by Application

Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages

Global Market for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements

Global Market for Probiotics in Cosmeceuticals

Global Cosmetics Industry Market Trends

Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed

Chapter 5 Global Market for Probiotics by Region

Global Market for Probiotics by Region

Global Market for Bifidobacterium by Region

Global Market for Streptococcus by Region

Global Market for Bacillus by Region

Global Market for Other Species of Probiotics by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Dairy Products by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Non-Dairy Beverages by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Infant Formula by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Bakery and Confectionery Goods by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Other Food and Beverages by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Capsule-Form Dietary Supplements by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Tablet-Form Dietary Supplements by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Powder-Form Dietary Supplements by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Other Dietary Supplements by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Poultry Feed by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Cattle Feed by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Swine Feed by Region

Global Market for Probiotics in Other Types of Animal Feed by Region

Global Market for Probiotics by End Use (Humans/Animals)

Global Market for Probiotics for Humans by Region

Global Market for Probiotics for Animals by Region

Chapter 6 Global Market for Probiotics by Country/Region

North American Market for Probiotics by Country

U.S. Market for Probiotics by Application

Canadian Market for Probiotics by Application

Mexican Market for Probiotics by Application

European Market for Probiotics by Country/Region

German Market for Probiotics by Application

for Probiotics by Application UK Market for Probiotics by Application

French Market for Probiotics by Application

Italian Market for Probiotics by Application

Rest of European Market for Probiotics by Application

Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Country/Region

Chinese Market for Probiotics by Application

Indian Market for Probiotics by Application

Japanese Market for Probiotics by Application

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Application

South American Market for Probiotics by Country/Region

Brazilian Market for Probiotics by Application

Rest of South American Market for Probiotics by Application

ROW Market for Probiotics by Country/Region

Middle Eastern Market for Probiotics by Application

African Market for Probiotics by Application

Chapter 7 Market Drivers and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Industry Applications

Rising Popularity of Dietary Supplements

Growing Health Consciousness

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



