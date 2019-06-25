Outlook on the Worldwide Card-Based Access Control Systems Market to 2024 - Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Electronic Access Control Industry

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Card-Based Access Control Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Traditional Cards

Smart Cards

The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ADT LLC

Allegion plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

HID Global Corporation

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

DoorKing, Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

Fermax Electronica S.A.U.

Gemalto N.V.

Gunnebo AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

IDenticard Systems

Identiv Inc.

ISONAS

Kisi, Inc.

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Oberthur Technologies SA

IDEMIA

Sony Corporation

STANLEY Security

The Chamberlain Group, Inc.

UTC Climate, Controls & Security

Vanderbilt Industries

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Card-Based Access Control: Ubiquitous, Easy to Use, Reliable, and Irreplaceable

Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise of Biometrics

Massive Installed Base

Non-Requirement of Higher Security

Cards Work Every Time

Simple Measures to Improve Card Security

Superior Attributes of Various Card-Based Access Control Solutions Drive Widespread Adoption across Verticals

Corporate Sector

Healthcare

Critical Infrastructure and Utilities

Higher Education

Multifamily Residential

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Electronic Access Control Industry

ACaaS Solutions Witness Faster Adoption

Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence

New Technologies Steadily Emerge in the EACS Market

Disruption of EACS Market with Advanced Credential Technologies

EACS Cybersecurity Aspects Need Urgent Attention

Shift from Proximity Cards to Smart Cards and Multi- Technology Readers

Global Market Outlook

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential



2. COMPETITION

Card-Based EACS: A Highly Competitive Marketplace

Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers

Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success

M&A Activity in the Card-based EACS Market

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Marketplace: 2014-2017



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Market Growth

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent Cards for Access Control

Cost

Security

Compatibility

Key Management

Other Technical Considerations

Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS

Smart Cards Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in Universities

Smartcards Steadily Replace Magnetic Cards in Healthcare Sector Too

Multi-Application Smart Cards in Demand

Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized

Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges

Smart Card EACS for Accessing Free Hospitality & Food Services

Smart Card EACS as Attendance Management Tool

Smart Card EACS for Transit & Parking Service' Payments

Smart Cards Aim to Enable Equipment Access in Industrial Applications

Perennial Need to Restrict Access at Specified Times for Specific Number of Unlocks Drive Demand for Key Cards

RFID Key Cards

RFID Reader Frequency Ranges

Active RFID and Passive RFID tags

Working of RFID Cards

HID Key Cards

Key Fobs

Functioning of a Key Fob

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World Drives Market Demand

Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021

Economic Empowerment through National Identity

National Identity Schemes

Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Card-Based Access Control Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access- Control-Systems)

Mobile Credential System, Two-Factor Authentication System and Other Advanced Systems

Smartphones as Credentials for Cardless Financial Transactions

Credentials and Smart Cards

Multi-Modal Biometrics Vs Frictionless Access Control

Offline/Wireless Locks

Sony's FeliCa Technology

Bigger Fingerprint Sensors for Smart Cards

Advancements in Smart Card Readers

Integrated Security Solutions

Novel Approaches to Secure Card-Based Access Control System

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Contactless Access

Smart Cards and Readers

Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for Card Based EACS

The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in Hospitality Facilities

Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot

Higher Education Sector: A Key Revenue Contributor for Card- based EACS

Card Access Systems at College & University Campuses Do Much More than Allowing Entry

Card-based Pay TV Conditional Access System: A Niche Market

Government Sector Driving Significant Gains in the Card Based EACS Market

Regulatory Mandates Drive Adoption in the Government Sector

Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies

Traditional Proximity Cards to Stay On Despite Growing Competition from Smart Cards

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Card-Based Access Control

Growing Threat from Sophisticated Biometric Security Solutions

High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption

Smart Cards Facing Stiff Competition from Optical Cards



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electronic Access Control Systems: A Prelude

Types of Electronic Access Control Systems

Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Traditional Cards

Bar Code Cards

Barium Ferrite Cards

Dual Function Cards

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Wiegand Cards

Proximity Cards & Proximity Readers

Smart Cards

The Technology

Applications

Transportation

Government Programs

Communications Applications

Physical Access

Information Security

Retail and Loyalty

University Identification

Financial Applications

Health Card

Features

Chip Operating System

Chip Operating Systems are organized into two types

Functions of COS

Multi Application Card Operating Systems (MACOS)

Tough Times Ahead for Smart Cards

Smart Card Readers

Contactless Smart Card Technology

Better than Contact Smart Card Technology

Compatibility with Other Technologies

Optical Cards

Features

Hands-Free Systems

Token-based systems

Legacy Technology Based Cards



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

SmartMetric to Unveil Biometric Cybersecurity & Access Card

CMBC's Visa Credit Card to Feature MOTION CODE

HID Global Offers New Standards-Based IAM Solution

IDEX Unveils Fingerprint Sensor

OT-Morpho Launches Biometric Payment Cards

Identiv Introduces uTrust TS Cards

ELAN with Jinco Universal & KSID Unveils Fingerprint Financial Card

Oberthur Technologies & Eika Alliance Unveils Dual Payment Card

HID Global Introduces Secure Citizen ID Cards



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

KSID Chosen as the Fingerprint Smart Cards Provider for the UN

Nexus Group Inks Distribution Agreement with Zwipe

Identiv Partners with Zwipe

Oberthur Technologies Merges with Safran Identity & Security

IDENTOS Takes Over Tactivo

Advent International & Bpifrance Takes Over Safran Identity & Security

Creditbank Offers Combined Credit and Debit Card

Gemalto Partners with Veridos

Seos Smart Cards & Mobile Access Solution to Streamline Card Office Operations

OT Chosen by Mashreq Bank to Deploy Instant Card Issuance

MRHE Selects HID Global to Upgrade Its Access Control Solutions

Smart Card Alliance is Now Secure Technology Alliance

HID Global Enters into Partnership with Infineon Technologies

Fingerprint Cards AB Takes Over DELTA ID

Oberthur Technologies Deploys Citizen Services Cards (CNS)

Oberthur Technologies Partners with AFPI

Societe Generale offers OT MOTION CODE

Lasink Solution Provide Highly Secure ID Cards across Costa Rica

Oberthur Technologies Partners with Toppan to Provide OT MOTION CODE

Oberthur Technologies Enters into Partnership with Axis Bank

Oberthur Technologies Partners with PCARD

HID Global Upgrades Mason ID Card

NCB of Saudi Arabia Migrates to Contactless EMV Cards

Boubyan Offers the First Contactless Payment Cards

Rambus Takes Over Smart Card Software

Gemalto Delivers bio-Sourced EMV Bank Card to Banco Popular Dominicano



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 98 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)

The United States (42)

(42) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (35)

(35) France (2)

(2)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (15)

(15)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)

(Excluding Japan) (22) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

