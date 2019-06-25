Outlook on the Worldwide Card-Based Access Control Systems Market to 2024 - Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Electronic Access Control Industry
Jun 25, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Card-Based Access Control Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Traditional Cards
- Smart Cards
The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADT LLC
- Allegion plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- HID Global Corporation
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems
- DoorKing, Inc.
- dormakaba Holding AG
- Fermax Electronica S.A.U.
- Gemalto N.V.
- Gunnebo AB
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IDenticard Systems
- Identiv Inc.
- ISONAS
- Kisi, Inc.
- Nortek Security and Control LLC
- Oberthur Technologies SA
- IDEMIA
- Sony Corporation
- STANLEY Security
- The Chamberlain Group, Inc.
- UTC Climate, Controls & Security
- Vanderbilt Industries
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Card-Based Access Control: Ubiquitous, Easy to Use, Reliable, and Irreplaceable
Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise of Biometrics
Massive Installed Base
Non-Requirement of Higher Security
Cards Work Every Time
Simple Measures to Improve Card Security
Superior Attributes of Various Card-Based Access Control Solutions Drive Widespread Adoption across Verticals
Corporate Sector
Healthcare
Critical Infrastructure and Utilities
Higher Education
Multifamily Residential
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Electronic Access Control Industry
ACaaS Solutions Witness Faster Adoption
Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence
New Technologies Steadily Emerge in the EACS Market
Disruption of EACS Market with Advanced Credential Technologies
EACS Cybersecurity Aspects Need Urgent Attention
Shift from Proximity Cards to Smart Cards and Multi- Technology Readers
Global Market Outlook
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
2. COMPETITION
Card-Based EACS: A Highly Competitive Marketplace
Players from Developed Markets Face Growing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Manufacturers
Widespread Consumer Awareness: The Crucible for Success
M&A Activity in the Card-based EACS Market
Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Marketplace: 2014-2017
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Market Growth
Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards
Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent Cards for Access Control
Cost
Security
Compatibility
Key Management
Other Technical Considerations
Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS
Smart Cards Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in Universities
Smartcards Steadily Replace Magnetic Cards in Healthcare Sector Too
Multi-Application Smart Cards in Demand
Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized
Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges
Smart Card EACS for Accessing Free Hospitality & Food Services
Smart Card EACS as Attendance Management Tool
Smart Card EACS for Transit & Parking Service' Payments
Smart Cards Aim to Enable Equipment Access in Industrial Applications
Perennial Need to Restrict Access at Specified Times for Specific Number of Unlocks Drive Demand for Key Cards
RFID Key Cards
RFID Reader Frequency Ranges
Active RFID and Passive RFID tags
Working of RFID Cards
HID Key Cards
Key Fobs
Functioning of a Key Fob
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World Drives Market Demand
Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021
Economic Empowerment through National Identity
National Identity Schemes
Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Card-Based Access Control Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access- Control-Systems)
Mobile Credential System, Two-Factor Authentication System and Other Advanced Systems
Smartphones as Credentials for Cardless Financial Transactions
Credentials and Smart Cards
Multi-Modal Biometrics Vs Frictionless Access Control
Offline/Wireless Locks
Sony's FeliCa Technology
Bigger Fingerprint Sensors for Smart Cards
Advancements in Smart Card Readers
Integrated Security Solutions
Novel Approaches to Secure Card-Based Access Control System
Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments
Contactless Access
Smart Cards and Readers
Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for Card Based EACS
The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS
Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in Hospitality Facilities
Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot
Higher Education Sector: A Key Revenue Contributor for Card- based EACS
Card Access Systems at College & University Campuses Do Much More than Allowing Entry
Card-based Pay TV Conditional Access System: A Niche Market
Government Sector Driving Significant Gains in the Card Based EACS Market
Regulatory Mandates Drive Adoption in the Government Sector
Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies
Traditional Proximity Cards to Stay On Despite Growing Competition from Smart Cards
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Card-Based Access Control
Growing Threat from Sophisticated Biometric Security Solutions
High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption
Smart Cards Facing Stiff Competition from Optical Cards
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Electronic Access Control Systems: A Prelude
Types of Electronic Access Control Systems
Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Traditional Cards
Bar Code Cards
Barium Ferrite Cards
Dual Function Cards
Magnetic Stripe Cards
Wiegand Cards
Proximity Cards & Proximity Readers
Smart Cards
The Technology
Applications
Transportation
Government Programs
Communications Applications
Physical Access
Information Security
Retail and Loyalty
University Identification
Financial Applications
Health Card
Features
Chip Operating System
Chip Operating Systems are organized into two types
Functions of COS
Multi Application Card Operating Systems (MACOS)
Tough Times Ahead for Smart Cards
Smart Card Readers
Contactless Smart Card Technology
Better than Contact Smart Card Technology
Compatibility with Other Technologies
Optical Cards
Features
Hands-Free Systems
Token-based systems
Legacy Technology Based Cards
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
SmartMetric to Unveil Biometric Cybersecurity & Access Card
CMBC's Visa Credit Card to Feature MOTION CODE
HID Global Offers New Standards-Based IAM Solution
IDEX Unveils Fingerprint Sensor
OT-Morpho Launches Biometric Payment Cards
Identiv Introduces uTrust TS Cards
ELAN with Jinco Universal & KSID Unveils Fingerprint Financial Card
Oberthur Technologies & Eika Alliance Unveils Dual Payment Card
HID Global Introduces Secure Citizen ID Cards
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
KSID Chosen as the Fingerprint Smart Cards Provider for the UN
Nexus Group Inks Distribution Agreement with Zwipe
Identiv Partners with Zwipe
Oberthur Technologies Merges with Safran Identity & Security
IDENTOS Takes Over Tactivo
Advent International & Bpifrance Takes Over Safran Identity & Security
Creditbank Offers Combined Credit and Debit Card
Gemalto Partners with Veridos
Seos Smart Cards & Mobile Access Solution to Streamline Card Office Operations
OT Chosen by Mashreq Bank to Deploy Instant Card Issuance
MRHE Selects HID Global to Upgrade Its Access Control Solutions
Smart Card Alliance is Now Secure Technology Alliance
HID Global Enters into Partnership with Infineon Technologies
Fingerprint Cards AB Takes Over DELTA ID
Oberthur Technologies Deploys Citizen Services Cards (CNS)
Oberthur Technologies Partners with AFPI
Societe Generale offers OT MOTION CODE
Lasink Solution Provide Highly Secure ID Cards across Costa Rica
Oberthur Technologies Partners with Toppan to Provide OT MOTION CODE
Oberthur Technologies Enters into Partnership with Axis Bank
Oberthur Technologies Partners with PCARD
HID Global Upgrades Mason ID Card
NCB of Saudi Arabia Migrates to Contactless EMV Cards
Boubyan Offers the First Contactless Payment Cards
Rambus Takes Over Smart Card Software
Gemalto Delivers bio-Sourced EMV Bank Card to Banco Popular Dominicano
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 98 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)
- The United States (42)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (35)
- France (2)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asm7xo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article