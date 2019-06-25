Outlook on the Worldwide Copper Pipes & Tubes Market to 2024 - Press-Connect & Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Copper Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons.



The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Cerro Flow Products LLC ( USA )

) Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek (Serbia)

Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory ( China )

) Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc. ( China )

) Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC ( USA )

) H & H Tube ( USA )

) Hailiang Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) KME AG ( Germany )

) Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Luvata Oy ( Finland )

) MM Kembla ( Australia )

) Mueller Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Poongsan Corporation ( South Korea )

) Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanghai Metal Corporation ( China )

) Wieland-Werke AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Copper Pipes and Tubes: A Prelude

Positive Scenario across End-Use Sectors Drives Market Momentum

Current & Future Analysis

China

The Largest Consumer

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players

Chinese Manufacturers Expand Presence

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market (2014-2017)

Manufacturers Focus on Distribution Networks



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes

Innovation in Tube Designs Drive Better Performance in Heat Exchangers

Positive Growth in Demand for Heat Exchangers to Drive Opportunities

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR): A Major Segment for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Copper Pipes & Tubes Help Implement Longer Lasting Plumbing Systems

Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems

Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems

Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems

Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters

Solar Thermal Systems

Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Copper Tubes Assume Critical Importance in Medical Gas Systems

List of Select Medical Gases & their Applications in Healthcare Facilities

Copper Tubes in Soft/Ductile and Rigid Versions Attract Wider Demand

Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Suffice the Needs of Aggressive Environments

PVC-Coated Copper Tube

Copper Tubes Benefit from Large Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

Opportunity Indicators

Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence

Substitution: A Major Threat for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Key Substitute Materials

Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX)

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

Flat Aluminum Tubes

Aluminum Plastic Composite Pipes

Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing (CSST)

Market Experiences Volatility in Copper Prices

Rise on Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper

Long term Growth Drivers

Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Definition

Copper Tubes

An Overview

Types of Copper Tubes

Minibore

Pancake Coil

Level Wound Coil

Straight Tube

Advantages

Limitations

Labor Intensive

Hazardous with Acidic Water

Contamination

Susceptible to Failure

Other Disadvantages

Copper Tube Sizes

Copper Tube Standards

Type K, L, M Tubes

ACR Tubes

DWV Tubes

Medical Gas Tubes

Joining Methods

Soldering

Brazing

Other Joining Methods

Press-Connect and Push-Connect Joining

End-Use Applications

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

Direct-Exchange Geothermal Cooling/Heating

Domestic Water Service & Distribution

Drain, Waste and Vent (DWV)

Fire Sprinklers

Copper Fuel Gas Systems

Plumbing & Heating Systems

Plumbing

Heating

Medical Gas Systems

Snow Melting Systems

Solar Systems

Irrigation and Agricultural Sprinkler Systems

Recycled Copper Scrap

Major Constituent of Water Tubes



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

OmegaFlex Unveils MediTrac for Medical Tubing Applications (USA)

Wieland-Werke Rolls Out New Copper Tube Products



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ELVAL and HALCOR Merge to Form ELVALHALCOR S.A.

Luvata Sells North American Tubes Business to Waybill USA

A.J. Oster Acquires Alumet Supply

Wieland Acquires Wolverine's US Tube Business

Luvata to Sell Tubes Buiness in Asia to Hailiang

Mueller Industries Acquires New Copper Tube Mill

Cupori Group Acquires KME France

Nordic Capital to Divest Luvata's Heat Transfer Solutions Unit

Mueller Industries to Acquire Majority Stake in Jungwoo Metal

GD COPPER (Mexico) to Expand in Europe

Sohar Free Zone Collaborates with Middle East Investment Co. to Establish Copper Tube Mill



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Copper Pipes & Tubes Gains Traction in Plumbing Applications

Opportunities on Rise in HVAC&R Heat Exchangers Market

Copper Tubes Emerge as an Ideal Replacement for Water Distribution Systems

Domestic Leaders Face Stiff Competition from Chinese Companies

Construction Industry

A Review

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Proactive Policies of EU to Drive Growth of Copper Pipes

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Increasing Usage in Plumbing

Leading Players

Chinese Copper Market: A Complementary Overview

Exports

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Factors Affecting Demand

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 141 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 150)

The United States (13)

(13) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (58)

(58) France (4)

(4)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (13)

(13)

Italy (11)

(11)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (21)

(21) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (68)

(Excluding Japan) (68) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3nub0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

