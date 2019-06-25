Outlook on the Worldwide Copper Pipes & Tubes Market to 2024 - Press-Connect & Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence
Jun 25, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Copper Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons.
The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cerro Flow Products LLC (USA)
- Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek (Serbia)
- Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory (China)
- Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (China)
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc. (China)
- Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (USA)
- H & H Tube (USA)
- Hailiang Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- KME AG (Germany)
- Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd. (Japan)
- Luvata Oy (Finland)
- MM Kembla (Australia)
- Mueller Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Poongsan Corporation (South Korea)
- Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shanghai Metal Corporation (China)
- Wieland-Werke AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Copper Pipes and Tubes: A Prelude
Positive Scenario across End-Use Sectors Drives Market Momentum
Current & Future Analysis
China
The Largest Consumer
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players
Chinese Manufacturers Expand Presence
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market (2014-2017)
Manufacturers Focus on Distribution Networks
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes
Innovation in Tube Designs Drive Better Performance in Heat Exchangers
Positive Growth in Demand for Heat Exchangers to Drive Opportunities
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR): A Major Segment for Copper Pipes & Tubes
Copper Pipes & Tubes Help Implement Longer Lasting Plumbing Systems
Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems
Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems
Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems
Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters
Solar Thermal Systems
Waste Heat Recovery Systems
Copper Tubes Assume Critical Importance in Medical Gas Systems
List of Select Medical Gases & their Applications in Healthcare Facilities
Copper Tubes in Soft/Ductile and Rigid Versions Attract Wider Demand
Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Suffice the Needs of Aggressive Environments
PVC-Coated Copper Tube
Copper Tubes Benefit from Large Opportunities in the Automotive Sector
Opportunity Indicators
Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence
Substitution: A Major Threat for Copper Pipes & Tubes
Key Substitute Materials
Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX)
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
Flat Aluminum Tubes
Aluminum Plastic Composite Pipes
Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing (CSST)
Market Experiences Volatility in Copper Prices
Rise on Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper
Long term Growth Drivers
Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism
Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Definition
Copper Tubes
An Overview
Types of Copper Tubes
Minibore
Pancake Coil
Level Wound Coil
Straight Tube
Advantages
Limitations
Labor Intensive
Hazardous with Acidic Water
Contamination
Susceptible to Failure
Other Disadvantages
Copper Tube Sizes
Copper Tube Standards
Type K, L, M Tubes
ACR Tubes
DWV Tubes
Medical Gas Tubes
Joining Methods
Soldering
Brazing
Other Joining Methods
Press-Connect and Push-Connect Joining
End-Use Applications
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration
Direct-Exchange Geothermal Cooling/Heating
Domestic Water Service & Distribution
Drain, Waste and Vent (DWV)
Fire Sprinklers
Copper Fuel Gas Systems
Plumbing & Heating Systems
Plumbing
Heating
Medical Gas Systems
Snow Melting Systems
Solar Systems
Irrigation and Agricultural Sprinkler Systems
Recycled Copper Scrap
Major Constituent of Water Tubes
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
OmegaFlex Unveils MediTrac for Medical Tubing Applications (USA)
Wieland-Werke Rolls Out New Copper Tube Products
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ELVAL and HALCOR Merge to Form ELVALHALCOR S.A.
Luvata Sells North American Tubes Business to Waybill USA
A.J. Oster Acquires Alumet Supply
Wieland Acquires Wolverine's US Tube Business
Luvata to Sell Tubes Buiness in Asia to Hailiang
Mueller Industries Acquires New Copper Tube Mill
Cupori Group Acquires KME France
Nordic Capital to Divest Luvata's Heat Transfer Solutions Unit
Mueller Industries to Acquire Majority Stake in Jungwoo Metal
GD COPPER (Mexico) to Expand in Europe
Sohar Free Zone Collaborates with Middle East Investment Co. to Establish Copper Tube Mill
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Copper Pipes & Tubes Gains Traction in Plumbing Applications
Opportunities on Rise in HVAC&R Heat Exchangers Market
Copper Tubes Emerge as an Ideal Replacement for Water Distribution Systems
Domestic Leaders Face Stiff Competition from Chinese Companies
Construction Industry
A Review
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Proactive Policies of EU to Drive Growth of Copper Pipes
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Increasing Usage in Plumbing
Leading Players
Chinese Copper Market: A Complementary Overview
Exports
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5c. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Factors Affecting Demand
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 141 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 150)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (58)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (11)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (21)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (68)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3nub0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article