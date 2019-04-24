Outlook on the Worldwide Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market to 2026 - Anticipating a CAGR of 11.71% with 3M, Apple, Google, HP, and IBM Dominating

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market accounted to hit the market value of US$ 28.6 Bn in 2026 and is expected to witness CAGR of 11.71% across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.



NLP has rapidly gained the attention of analyzing and representing human language computationally. Since all users may not be proficient in machine specific language, NLP enables the simplest possible manner to communicate with machines. NLP has spread its application in numerous sectors such as email spam detection, machine translation, information extraction, healthcare, summarization and question answering among several others.



Overall Natural Language Processing (NLP) market segmented on the basis of the solution, technology, services, deployment model, application and industrial vertical. In 2017, the healthcare sector was the most lucrative industrial vertical in overall NLP market. NLP enables a physician to excerpt and summarize information of any drug dosage, symptoms and response data with the purpose of categorizing possible side effects of any medicine.



North America was the largest market for natural language processing in 2017 followed by Europe, chiefly due to promisingly growing adoption for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across almost all industrial verticals. The U.S. encompasses the presence of the number of key market players such as 3M Company, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett-Packard Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation among several others.



Several organizations from Business intelligence (Bi) trying to get with a trend and focusing on accessibility of useful data. Though the NLP was initially referred to as Natural Language Understanding (NLU) in the early days of AI, the goal of NLP has not been accomplished yet. As the technology matures along with Artificial Intelligence component, the machine will understand the query better and start to deliver answers rather than search results.



Such advancement in technology will further stimulate the market with rapid penetration in overlooked sectors. With rising competitive nature and penetration of Artificial Intelligence technology across almost all industrial sectors, the NLP market accounted to grow with immense rate throughout the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Approach Adopted

1.3.4. Top-Down Approach

1.3.5. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.7. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Snapshot, 2017 & 2026

2.2. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Solution, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Technology Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Service, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.7. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Industrial Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.8. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Value, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Natural Language Processing (NLP) Solution Providers, 2017

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies



4. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Solution Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Statistical NLP

4.3. Rule-based NLP

4.4. Hybrid NLP



5. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Technology Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

5.3. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

5.4. Pattern and Image Recognition

5.5. Auto-coding

5.6. Classification and Categorization

5.7. Text Analytics

5.8. Speech Analytics



6. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Service, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Managed Services

6.3. Professional Services



7. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cloud-based Deployment

7.3. On-premises Deployment



8. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Application Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Machine Translation

8.3. Information Extraction

8.4. Report Generation

8.5. Question Answering

8.6. Text Processing



9. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Industry Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3. IT & Telecommunication

9.4. Automotive

9.5. Healthcare

9.6. Retail

9.7. Electronics

9.8. Media & Entertainment

9.9. Others (Aerospace, Transportation etc.)



10. North America Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



12. Asia Pacific Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



13. Rest of the World Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Apple Inc.

14.2. 3M Company

14.3. Google LLC

14.4. Dolbey Systems Inc.

14.5. International Business Machines Corporation

14.6. Hewlett-Packard Corporation

14.7. Amazon.com Inc.

14.8. NetBase Solutions Inc.

14.9. Microsoft Corporation

14.10. SAS Institute Inc.

14.11. Verint Systems

14.12. SparkCognition Inc.

14.13. Naunce Communications Inc.

14.14. Inbenta Technologies Inc.



