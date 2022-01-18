Outlook on the Wound Debridement Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Coloplast, ConvaTec and Medline Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Debridement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Gels, Ultrasonic Devices), By Method (Surgical, Autolytic), By Wound Type, By End Use, By Mode of Purchase, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound debridement market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2028 at a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising cases of injuries that require cleaning and removal of necrotic tissue are leading to increasing demand for wound debridement products.



Wound debridement products help in eliminating or reducing the load of microbes and toxins that inhibit wound healing. Increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity escalates the level of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers. As per the International Diabetes Federation, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach 642.0 million by 2040. Prevention of wound infection is one of the major concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital. With the increase in the number of diabetics in the U.S., demand for wound debridement is on a rise. Burns are the most common wounds and account for around 195,000 deaths annually. This, in addition to rising awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.



Development of advanced wound debridement products is also boosting the market growth. For instance, the launch of keratin-based wound care products that are used along with dressings has proven to be extremely helpful in wound re-epithelialization. The keratin matrix is absorbed in the wound and eliminates the need for a dressing change. Such developments are anticipated to create growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.



Wound Debridement Market Report Highlights

Gels accounted for the largest share by product in 2017 due to advantages such as no inflammation, reduced bleeding, and safe removal of necrotic tissues without causing infection

By wound type, diabetic foot ulcers are estimated to form the fastest growing segment due to the high prevalence of diabetes. About 15.0% of diabetic foot ulcers result in amputation. Therefore, need to heal the wound in its nascent stage is necessary

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Progressive economy, reforms to improve infrastructure, high unmet needs of a massive population, and availability of skilled labor is expected to drive the market in this region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Wound Debridement Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2020

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.3.1 Gels (Names of the products in development and the developing company)

3.3.2 Others (Names of the products in development and the developing company)

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

3.4.1.2 Increasing Number Of Accidents

3.4.1.3 Rising Number Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.4.2 Market restraints analysis

3.4.2.1 Rising treatment cost

3.4.3 Market opportunities analysis

3.4.3.1 Introduction of technologically advanced products

3.4.4 Market challEnges analysis

3.4.4.1 Stringent manufacturing policies

3.5 Wound Debridement: Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.5.2 SWOT analysis, By PEST

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

3.6.1 Supply/Logistics impact

3.6.2 Tapping Unmet Needs

3.6.3 Changing market trends



Chapter 4 Wound Debridement Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 List of Gel Debridement Compound API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) and Product Names

4.3 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.4 Global Wound Debridement Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

4.5.1 Gels

4.5.1.1 Gels market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Ointments & creams

4.5.2.1 ointments & creams market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Surgical devices

4.5.3.1 Surgical devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4 Medical gauzes

4.5.4.1 Medical gauzes market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.5 Ultrasonic devices

4.5.5.1 Ultrasonic devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.6 Others

4.5.6.1 others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Wound Debridement Market: Segment Analysis, By Method/Procedure, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Method/Procedure Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Global Wound Debridement Market, by Method/Procedure, 2016 to 2028

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.4.1 Autolytic Debridement

5.4.1.1 Autolytic Debridement market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Enzymatic Debridement

5.4.2.1 Enzymatic Debridement market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.3 Surgical Debridement

5.4.3.1 Surgical Debridement market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.4 Mechanical Debridement

5.4.4.1 Mechanical Debridement market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.5 Others

5.4.5.1 others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Wound Debridement Market: Segment Analysis, By Wound Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Wound Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Global Wound Debridement Market, by Wound Type, 2016 to 2028

6.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.4.1 Pressure ulcers

6.4.1.1 Pressure ulcers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Diabetic foot ulcers

6.4.2.1 Diabetic foot ulcers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.3 Venous leg ulcers

6.4.3.1 Venous leg ulcers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.4 Burn wound

6.4.4.1 Burn wound market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.5 Others

6.4.5.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Wound Debridement Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Global Wound Debridement Market, by End-Use, 2016 to 2028

7.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.1.1 Hospitals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.2 Homecare

7.4.2.1 Homecare market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.3 Others

7.4.3.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Wound Debridement Market: Segment Analysis, By Mode of Purchase, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.2 Mode of Purchase Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Global Wound Debridement Market, by Mode of Purchase, 2016 to 2028

8.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

8.4.1 Prescription

8.4.1.1 Prescription market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.4.2 Over the Counter

8.4.2.1 Over the Counter market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Wound Debridement Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, By Method/Procedure, By Wound Type, By End Use, By Mode of Purchase, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy framework

10.2 Company Profiles

10.2.1 Coloplast

10.2.1.1 Company overview

10.2.1.2 Financial performance

10.2.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2.2 ConvaTec

10.2.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.2.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.2.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2.3 Medline Industries, Inc.

10.2.3.1 Company overview

10.2.3.2 Financial performance

10.2.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4 Smith & Nephew

10.2.4.1 Company overview

10.2.4.2 Financial performance

10.2.4.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2.5 Molnlycke Health Care AB

10.2.5.1 Company Overview

10.2.5.2 Financial performance

10.2.5.3 Product Benchmarking

10.2.5.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.2.6.1 Company overview

10.2.6.2 Financial performance

10.2.6.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.7 Paul Hartmann AG

10.2.7.1 Company overview

10.2.7.2 Financial performance

10.2.7.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.7.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2.8 Acelity L.P., Inc.

10.2.8.1 Company overview

10.2.8.2 Financial performance

10.2.8.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.8.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2.9 Lohmann & Rauscher International Gmbh & Co. KG

10.2.9.1 Company overview

10.2.9.2 Financial performance

10.2.9.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.10 Integra Lifesciences

10.2.10.1 Company overview

10.2.10.2 Financial performance

10.2.10.3 Product benchmarking

