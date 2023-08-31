Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OTLK). Investors who purchased Outlook securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/otlk.

The investigation concerns whether Outlook has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On August 30, 2023, Outlook issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a CRL to the Company's BLA for ONS-5010, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development to treat wet AMD. While the FDA acknowledged the NORSE TWO pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints, the Agency concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence." On this news, Outlook's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 30, 2023.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Outlook securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/otlk.

