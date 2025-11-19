Outrider launches first enterprise-class support services for driverless yard operations

Yard automation uptime and performance critical to logistics-dependent large enterprises

BRIGHTON, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrider , the leader in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, today announced the launch of the industry's first enterprise-class support services designed to maximize the performance and uptime of driverless yard operations. The new services will support the commercial rollout of the company's driverless Outrider System in 2026, ensuring Fortune 500 enterprises achieve the full ROI potential of their automation investments.

"Automation is not just confined to the warehouse any longer; it's making a remarkable leap into the logistics yard," said Todd Lewis, Senior Vice President at Prologis Ventures. "Outrider is at the forefront of this revolution, delivering cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support services that ensure our joint customers' logistics operations run seamlessly 24/7."

Autonomous yard and shuttle operations for logistics hubs is an estimated $64 billion global market. According to ABI Research , the market is expected to grow at a 52.7% rate through 2030. Driving this growth are large enterprises deploying and scaling yard automation across their logistics networks to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve safety. Outrider support services combine self-reliant, autonomous capabilities with technical support, facilitating the adoption of the technology.

Examples of self-reliant, autonomous capabilities include locating misplaced trailers or searching for open parking spots. In addition, the System automatically notifies site personnel if any human assistance is needed, such as clearing parking spots and dock spots blocked by debris, closing dock doors for safe undocking, or performing preventative maintenance. The System includes self-diagnostic capabilities that monitor the overall health of autonomous electric vehicles, such as charge levels, vehicle usage, and the number of trailer or container moves between maintenance periods, which dramatically exceeds traditional yard truck telematics.

If the System encounters issues it cannot address on its own or with the assistance of site personnel, Outrider technical support is standing by to quickly resolve them. Technical support is provided by trained specialists in autonomous systems and yard operations. These specialists use the System's advanced diagnostic tools to remotely monitor, isolate, troubleshoot, and resolve issues. The information gathered through these technical support services is used to further enhance and train the AI-enabled System, enabling it to successfully address similar scenarios in the future.

"Robots are very good at completing repetitive, manual tasks in inhospitable environments like logistics yards," said Bob Hall, Chief Operating Officer at Outrider. "Humans are good at solving edge cases. Our cost-effective support model embraces these strengths while simultaneously enabling our robots to learn how to handle increasingly difficult situations."

The Outrider System not only maximizes yard productivity, but also significantly improves the longevity of the underlying electric vehicle platforms and customers' trailer fleets. This is achieved through predictable driving, gentle tractor-trailer coupling, and smooth, controlled docking – all of which help reduce wear and tear on the yard trucks and trailers.

The pioneer in autonomous electric yard operations, Outrider's launch of support services follows another year of industry firsts, including SOC 2 Type 2 certification , TÜV SÜD safety review , and the deployment of reinforcement learning AI . These milestones further accelerate go-to-market efforts and continue growth with Fortune 500 customers from the package shipping, e-commerce/retail, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing industries.

