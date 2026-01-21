Outrig Expands Small-Bay Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition of Lakes Region Business Rentals in Lakemoor, Illinois

LAKEMOOR, Ill. , Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrig has expanded its small-bay industrial portfolio with the acquisition of Lakes Region Business Rentals, a well-maintained, multi-building industrial facility located at 27992 IL Route 120 in Lakemoor, Illinois. The property will be rebranded as Outrig Commerce Park Lakes Region, marking Outrig's second acquisition in Lake County and further strengthening its presence in the region.

Outrig Commerce Park Lakes Region offers flexible warehouse units ranging from approximately 720 to 4,000 square feet, allowing tenants to scale as their businesses grow. Each unit is heated and equipped with 200 amps of electrical service, large overhead doors, and a private restroom. Many units often include office space, mezzanine lofts, and drive-through configurations, making the property suitable for a broad range of uses – including small businesses, contractors, specialty automotive users, RV and boat owners, and storage for collectors. Ancillary outdoor storage is also available.

"Lakes Region Business Rentals is an excellent addition to our expanding small bay industrial portfolio," said Greg Kranias, Founder of Outrig. "The property's flexibility, and quality construction allow us to appeal to a diverse tenant base ranging from storage users to small businesses. Furthermore, the property's proximity to our Outrig – Lake County facility will allow us to optimize our operating model."

While already among the top small-bay industrial facilities in the market, Outrig plans to implement several property improvements. With best-in-class amenities and a flexible leasing model, Outrig Commerce Park Lakes Region will provide an affordable, functional solution for tenants seeking convenience and long-term growth opportunities in the greater Lake County and McHenry County area.

