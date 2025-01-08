Outrig: RV Storage & Service Provider Rebrands, Expands Nationwide

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrig, formerly known as goHomePort, has unveiled a bold new name, logo, and website as part of a rebranding effort. The refreshed identity reinforces the company's mission to simplify and enhance the RV ownership experience, while supporting its continued growth across the country.

Outrig, formerly known as goHomePort, has unveiled a bold new name, logo, and website as part of a rebranding effort. Post this A smiling woman standing with her arms outstretched between two rows of storage units. A yellow graphic in the shape of a garage frames her. A large garage building with a sign that reads "RV Service & Repair" and four open garage bay doors. Through the open doors RVs and a ladder are visible. A row of large enclosed storage units with roll up garage doors on an asphalt surface.

The name Outrig is inspired by outriggers—structural components that stabilize an RV. This metaphor reflects Outrig's mission to deliver stability, support, and ease to RV owners wherever their journeys take them. It also embodies a spirit of adventure, inspiring customers to get out in their rigs and explore.

"Outrig is about creating a smoother, friendlier experience for RV owners," said Greg Kranias, Founder. "Our new name and identity reflect our commitment to simplifying RV ownership, so our guests can focus on what matters most: enjoying their time on the road."

Designed with Customers in Mind

The rebranding process was guided by extensive research and customer feedback to ensure the new identity reflects the needs and expectations of RVers. Outrig's updated website introduces enhanced features, including tools to help customers find the right storage space, a streamlined checkout process, and simplified service appointment booking.

Looking ahead, Outrig sees opportunities to bring emerging technology, including AI, to their RV and storage services. By combining cutting-edge digital solutions with the personal service customers trust, Outrig aims to deliver a stress-free experience that sets a new standard for the industry.

Expanding Across the U.S.

Outrig operates 13 facilities across the United States that offer a range of storage solutions for RVs, businesses, and individuals, as well as high quality RV Service and Repairs.

Outrig has recently expanded its footprint, adding two premium storage facilities to its portfolio in 2024. The new locations in Volo, Illinois, and West Sacramento, California, feature enclosed garages, covered and open RV parking, and climate-controlled or drive-up self-storage options. The West Sacramento site offers on-site RV service and repairs, providing a comprehensive solution for RV owners.

With plans to open additional facilities in 2025, Outrig is continuing its growth across the U.S., reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in RV storage and service.

For more information, visit Outrig.com.

About Outrig

Outrig, formerly goHomePort, was launched in 2020 by a highly seasoned team of investors and operators with a mission to make RV ownership easy. Our storage locations offer everything you need in one place: amenities that make it easier to get out on the road, and on-site repairs you can rely on. As we've grown, we've also expanded into commercial & self-storage. Whether you're storing your rig, your business assets, or your personal belongings, our mission remains the same: to make your storage and maintenance experience seamless and stress-free. We are rapidly expanding our portfolio across the country and innovating new ways to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers.

Contact:

Cleo Ledet, Creative Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Outrig