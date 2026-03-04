OutRun™ | Tillage from AGCO's PTx Trimble™ Brand Wins 2026 Davidson Prize at Commodity Classic

OutRun's second consecutive Davidson award highlights AGCO's progress toward full-farm autonomy by 2030.

DULUTH, Ga., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO's (NYSE: AGCO) OutRun™ | Tillage solution from its PTx Trimble™ brand was awarded the prestigious Davidson Prize at Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, on February 26. The honor marks the second consecutive year the OutRun platform has earned the award, following recognition in 2025 for the brand's OutRun | Grain Cart autonomous solution.

A Fendt tractor autonomously pulls a tillage implement using PTx Trimble OutRun technology, which earned the Davidson Prize for the second year in a row. The honor highlights AGCO’s steady progress toward delivering autonomous capability across farm operations by 2030.

Presented by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) in partnership with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the Davidson Prize recognizes the "best of the best" innovations selected from ASABE's annual AE50 Award winners. Each year, only up to three Davidson Prizes are awarded to technologies projected to have a significant impact on agricultural productivity, efficiency or safety.

OutRun | Tillage, which was named a 2026 AE50 Award winner earlier this year, extends AGCO's autonomous capabilities beyond harvest operations into tillage. The retrofit autonomy kit enables fully driverless tillage using existing tractors, allowing farmers to plan, monitor and manage field operations remotely while saving farmers' time and addressing ongoing labor challenges.

"Winning the Davidson Prize two years in a row underscores the strength of the OutRun platform and AGCO's deliberate, step-by-step approach to autonomy," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO. "Each advancement builds on proven technology and brings farmers closer to our goal of delivering autonomous capability across the entire farm operation, helping them operate more profitably and conveniently as they work to sustainably feed the world."

AGCO has set a long–term objective of enabling autonomy throughout the crop cycle by 2030, beginning with practical, commercially available retrofit solutions that integrate with farmers' existing fleets. OutRun | Grain Cart addressed one of harvest's most acute labor constraints, while OutRun | Tillage expands autonomy into fall and spring fieldwork, helping ensure timely operations and improved productivity.

OutRun's Davidson Prizes also highlight the performance of AGCO's broader innovation engine. In 2026, AGCO brands earned seven AE50 Awards across its Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ portfolios, reflecting sustained engineering excellence and a strong pipeline of farmer–focused solutions.

Named for J.B. Davidson, the father of modern agricultural engineering, the Davidson Prize honors technologies that combine breakthrough innovation with real–world impact. Consecutive recognition for the OutRun platform signals not only technical leadership, but also meaningful progress toward AGCO's vision of smarter, more autonomous farming solutions that help farmers work more efficiently and profitably.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. OutRun, PTx and PTx Trimble are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation