Outschool Appoints Kapil Agrawal as New Chief Financial Officer

Kapil Agrawal joins Outschool as CFO during a time of accelerated international expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online learning platform Outschool is pleased to announce the hiring of Kapil Agrawal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Agrawal brings with him a wealth of experience in finance and international expansion, having held leadership positions at several well-regarded start-ups including Poshmark and Uber.

Most recently, as Interim Chief Financial Officer at Poshmark, Agrawal helped significantly grow annual revenues and take the company public. Agrawal was also pivotal in improving Poshmark's gross margins, unit economics, and profitability.

Prior to Poshmark, Agrawal served as Global Head of Pricing at Uber Technologies and before that he was the Head of Business Strategy at Capital One. Agrawal holds an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and Bachelor of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kapil to the Outschool team," said Amir Nathoo, Outschool CEO. "His extensive experience in finance and business expansion will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and scale our business in the years to come."

As CFO, Agrawal will be responsible for overseeing all of Outschool's financial operations and international expansion. Mr. Agrawal will work closely with the broader executive team to drive overall business strategy and growth as well as help the team's ongoing international expansion.

"I have known Amir for a while now, and I truly admire his commitment to his mission of creating a platform where children can enjoy learning. My own children, aged 5 and 9, love Outschool as a platform," said Kapil Agrawal, CFO of Outschool.

"My dad never completed his K-12 education, but he built a successful business. However, he always regretted not having access to quality education. To provide us with that access, he made a lot of sacrifices, which completely transformed our lives. I strongly believe that Outschool has the potential to change the lives of millions of children around the world by providing them with accessible and enjoyable quality education."

Classes on Outschool range from one-time classes, to ongoing social groups, one-on-one tutoring, week-long camps, and ongoing courses. Classes are offered across all subjects, and for learners ranging from age 3 to 18. Founded in 2015, Outschool has been recognized not only for its popularity with parents and children alike but also its innovative approach to learning.

About Outschool

