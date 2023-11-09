Outschool Appoints Xueyan Wang as New Chief Operating Officer

Wang joins Outschool to support continued accelerated growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online learning platform Outschool , is pleased to announce the hiring of Xueyan Wang as the company's new Chief Operating Officer. Wang brings with her over fifteen years of experience building high performing teams, leading organizational change and driving global expansion in both startup and established companies.

Most recently, as SVP of Services and Business Operations at Coursera, Wang helped build up and expand the company's product, content, and customer operations around the globe. She played a pivotal role in scaling the company's operations with laser focus on customer success and cost effectiveness. Wang was also integral in helping to grow Coursera's revenue and aided in taking the company from a small start-up through a successful IPO. Prior to Coursera, Wang served as a long-time veteran of Google.

"We are excited that Xueyan has joined the Outschool team," said Amir Nathoo, Outschool CEO. "She has valuable experience with organizational design, team development and scaling operations that are a perfect addition for Outschool as we move into our next phase of development as a company."

As COO, Wang will be integral to Outschool's full operations from planning to execution for US based and global teams. Ms. Wang will work closely with the broader executive team to drive overall operational effectiveness and efficiency.

"I grew up in a hyper competitive, cookie-cutter education system. I studied hard, had good grades, but didn't genuinely feel the joy of learning until I could choose for myself. I love Outschool's mission and truly believe we have an excellent platform to make education fun, inspiring, and adaptive to every kid, and help them thrive in this fast changing world," said Xueyan Wang

Classes on Outschool range from one-time classes, to ongoing social groups, one-on-one tutoring, week-long camps, and ongoing courses. Classes are offered across all subjects, and for learners ranging from age 3 to 18. Founded in 2015, Outschool has been recognized not only for its popularity with parents and children alike but also its innovative approach to learning.

Outschool offers live online education experiences that connect real-life teachers with learners in small-group settings to explore everything from Minecraft, Pokemon and Cooking to Chemistry, Algebra and Literature. With over 100,000 online classes offered by teachers to learners around the globe, Outschool helps supplement what is often missing from a more traditional education. Outschool's mission is to inspire kids to love learning by making education fun, social and self-directed.

