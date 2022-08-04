Outschool Partners with Reconstruction to Bring Diverse Educators and Classes onto the Platform

Reconstruction to Offer Curated Classes Highlighting Black People, Culture and Contributions to Further Diversity Education

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outschool and Reconstruction are announcing their partnership to bring a selection of Reconstruction's live, online courses onto Outschool's leading education platform. The partnership aims to engage all students in unique educational opportunities that center around Black contributions to the U.S. and the world. Reconstruction classes are taught by amazing Reconstructors who create safe spaces rooted in culturally sensitive curricula which is critical to support Black students in today's era. Outschool strives to offer an expansive range of classes and experiences that are safe, inclusive, and fosters a sense of belonging. With the addition of Reconstruction as a partner, Outschool is taking an important step to reaching that vision through representation and elevating diverse stories.

With the mission of providing a curriculum that centers Black people, Black culture, and Black contributions to American and world history in an authentic, identity-affirming way, students of all backgrounds benefit from a more complete understanding of our shared history and society. Reconstruction is considered one of the best places for families to engage in classes that celebrate Black joy and brilliance and Outschool is excited for the impact of this partnership

Reconstruction will curate a collection of classes on Outschool, including:

STEAM Nanny (ages 5-9)

■ Engage in activities that integrate the arts into learning about key concepts in science, math, technology and engineering. Classes encourage children to build self-confidence, improve their communication, cognition, and extend their self understanding and cultural awareness. Each class features a notable Black professional and culminates with a project inspired by their genius.

■ Learn the basics of spades in a space where a few mistakes are no problem! Students will learn the rules of the game and connect with developing players to engage in fellowship with peers.

■ Get to know foundational texts from the classics to emerging staples that delve into the existence of the African diaspora and the historical context of where society and culture stand today. Though the time periods and authors span centuries, many ideas and revelations are grounded in the same roots. This course includes works from Alex Haley , Frederick Douglass , Carter G. Woodson , Yaa Gyasi , and Ibram X. Kendi .

■ Based on 25 years of Step Afrika!'s award-winning arts education programs, students will be introduced to the history and tradition of stepping - a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Students will learn and perform a culminating step routine.

"Our partnership with Reconstruction is a natural one as there is obvious synergy with their online classes and Outschool's broad offerings," said Amir Nathoo, Co-founder and Head of Outschool. "We are excited to further expand our class options with Reconstruction's classes that celebrate Black brilliance and creativity through educators who are all qualified and experienced in teaching learners of color."

"Reconstruction is grounded in a love for Black culture and Black brilliance. We are excited to partner with Outschool to spread this love to even more families. As your child learns a new Step or builds their skills in spades, know they are continuing the legacy of Black brilliance," says Reconstruction.US CEO & Co-Founder Kaya Henderson.

Outschool is an education platform that aspires to set learning free through an expansive variety of engaging, small-group classes, online. Unlike traditional classes or passive videos, Outschool gives kids the unique opportunity to explore their interests in-depth with interactive classes taught via live video by experienced, independent teachers and organizations. Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies and by Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 as the fastest growing education company, Outschool continues to grow as a leading education offering.

For families with a financial need, their nonprofit arm Outschool.org provides access to unique classes and camps. Outschool.org has donated over $3M to schools, after school programs and families in need since its inception in April 2020.

About Outschool

Outschool offers live online education experiences that connect real-life teachers with learners in small-group settings to explore everything from Minecraft, Pokemon and Cooking to Chemistry, Algebra and Literature. With over 100,000 online classes offered by teachers to learners around the globe, Outschool helps supplement what is often missing from a more traditional education. Outschool's mission is to inspire kids to love learning by making education fun, social and self-directed. Classes on Outschool range from one-time enrichment lessons to semester-long core courses and weekly social clubs. Classes are offered across all subjects, and learners range from age 3 to 18. More information can be found at Outschool.com .

About Reconstruction

Reconstruction is a comprehensive online platform that provides unapologetically Black education for learners of all ages. The Reconstruction curriculum situates Black people, Black culture, and Black contributions to American and world history in an authentic, identity-affirming way so that students of all backgrounds benefit from a more complete understanding of our shared history and society. Learn more at Reconstruction .us

Media contact:

Dabney Lawless

623-308-2638

[email protected]

SOURCE Outschool