Outside Summit Announces Featured Speakers

Gathering of industry professionals returns to Denver May 29 – June 1 for a robust program of panels, workshops, and networking

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outside Summit is thrilled to announce its return in 2025 with a slate of featured speakers that includes some of the biggest names in the outdoor industry. As part of the larger Outside Festival, the Summit brings together key stakeholders, career veterans, and emerging talents to set a vision for the future. The multi-day program is designed to foster networking and offer strong professional development opportunities.

The 2025 Outside Summit speaker lineup features sessions with celebrated pioneers and rising stars, including Reed Hastings (Co-Founder of Netflix and CEO of Powder Mountain ), Caroline Brown (Global Brand President, The North Face ), Albert Lin (National Geographic Explorer and TV Host), Alyssa Ravasio (Founder, Hipcamp ), Carrie Besnette Hauser (President and CEO, Trust for Public Land ), Kent Ebersole (President, Outdoor Industry Association ), Luis Benitez (VP Global Government Affairs, Lululemon ), Mike de la Rocha (Co-Founder, Revolve Impact ), Nicole McLaughlin ( Multidisciplinary Designer ), Sen. John Hickenlooper, Joey Montoya (Founder, Urban Native Era ), Dhani Jones (Former NFL Linebacker, TV Host & Entrepreneur ), Lauren Bash (Climate Creator and Storyteller ), Jessica Wahl Turner (President, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable ), Conor Hall (Director, Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry ), Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh (Digital Brand Strategy Consultant, Two Six Eighty Productions ) and Alex Zhang (Chief Creative Officer, Powder Mountain). The lineup of speakers is subject to change and will be regularly updated at theoutsidesummit.com.

"The Summit is an embodiment of our mission at Outside, and serves the larger vision behind the Outside Festival," said Robin Thurston, Founder & CEO of Outside Interactive Inc., who will also be speaking at the Summit. "Last year's inaugural Summit brought together changemakers from across the outdoor industry to spark important conversations about the future of our businesses. Our 2025 speaker lineup will continue building on last year's success with an inspiring group of individuals who will empower more people to enjoy, discover, and protect the outdoors. I'm eager to hear their valuable insights."

Last year's Outside Summit saw 35 speakers, 27 panel discussions, and a sold-out audience of more than 500 attendees. In 2025, the program will expand to a dedicated campus adjacent to Denver's Civic Center Park from Thursday, May 29 to Sunday, June 1. Sessions will take place at the Denver Art Museum and newly renovated spaces within the Denver Public Library, providing a vibrant backdrop for connection and inspiration.

"The Outside Summit is where outdoor culture and bold vision converge, and it's only getting better," said Melanie Strong, Founding Partner of NEXT Ventures . "The speaker content last year was top-notch, the networking opportunities were unparalleled, and the connections I made continue to shape my work in the outdoor industry. The Summit offers something the outdoor industry has long needed—a dedicated space to meet, collaborate, and drive meaningful change. The 2025 Outside Summit is a must-attend for anyone looking to be part of the future of the outdoors."

The 2025 Outside Summit program will focus on entrepreneurship, storytelling, access, and sustainability, and will include a pitch competition for industry startups, plus networking activities and gatherings. The complete schedule will be released early in the spring. Industry professionals interested in attending are encouraged to secure their spot today.

Outside Summit registration and badge pick-up will begin Thursday, May 29, following an industry job fair hosted that same day in partnership with Basecamp . A full day of programming takes place on Friday, May 30 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m., approximate), followed by evening festivities, setting the stage for the larger Outside Festival on Saturday and Sunday in Civic Center Park (festival times are 1 p.m. – 10 p.m., approximate). The Outside Summit badge grants ticketholders access to both days of the Outside Festival, as well as pre-festival activities and gatherings over the weekend, plus entry to an Outside Summit lounge on the festival grounds. Summit badge holders will receive a complete schedule of Outside Festival and Summit events, times, and locations in advance.

Tickets to the Outside Summit, which include meals and a two-day General Admission+ pass to the Outside Festival, start at $745 for a limited time. Group discounts of $50 off per ticket are available for purchases of five tickets or more. Outside+ members also enjoy a $50 discount. For attendees who prefer an upgraded experience, the Summit Badge with Outside Festival VIP Upgrade is available for $810, including access to all Summit programming, plus a two-day VIP pass to the Outside Festival. A limited number of discounted badges are available on an as-needed basis for students, those who work in education and government, nonprofits, and smaller brands or startups.

For tickets, programming updates, and more information, visit theoutsidesummit.com . Sponsors for the 2025 Outside Summit include REI Co-op , VF Corporation , The State of Colorado , Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office , Outdoor Industry Association, Trust for Public Land, Visit Denver , Outdoor Recreation Roundtable , Outside for Business , Denver Art Museum , and Denver Public Library .

About the Outside Festival and Summit

The second annual Outside Festival and Summit will take place in downtown Denver from May 29 – June 1, 2025. The Outside Festival presented by Capital One and REI, May 31 – June 1, is a celebration of everything outdoors, featuring music, films, speakers, gear, and more. The event is driven by a partnership between Outside Interactive, Inc., The State of Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Office, and Visit Denver—all with a shared vision to make the outdoors more accessible and more inclusive. The Outside Summit, May 29 – June 1, 2025, is the outdoor industry's premier networking conference. For more information, including tickets, please visit theoutsidefestival.com .

About Outside Interactive, Inc.

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches more than 300 million unique users and has more than 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, service, and utility brands, including Outside , MapMyFitness , Velo , Yoga Journal , Pinkbike , Gaia GPS , Trailforks , athleteReg , and more. Outside's mission is to get everyone outside, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives by creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's subscription offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, and more. Learn more at outsideonline.com/outsideplus .

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 116 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.4 million visitors in 2023, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at VISIT DENVER or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

