Outsourcing Sales Leadership Provides Focus and Results for Business Owners

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In small to mid-sized businesses, often the owner, President, or CEO has the responsibility of running sales operations. However, many of these individuals have great leadership skills and ideas but are not experienced specifically in sales leadership. By outsourcing this fraction of their responsibility to Sales Xceleration Sales Consultants, they can focus on their strengths and have a bigger overall impact on the business.

Sales Xceleration Sales Consultants Serving Cleveland, OH; Detroit, MI; New York City, NY; Vancouver, BC

Outsourced VPs of Sales have extensive experience leading sales teams, hiring sales talent, and putting the tools and processes in place to drive growth and meet goals. Having a sales leader with the skillset to build and execute the sales process leads to revenue growth at a fraction of the cost, leveling the playing field in the competitive market.

These Sales Consultants are looking forward to serving the following markets in North America:

"The SMB market historically has not had the resources to invest in top tier proven sales leaders. By embracing an Outsourced VP of Sales model, they can implement sales processes to ensure there is a proactive sales strategy moving them forward for years to come," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

