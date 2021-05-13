OUTWARD HOUND Drops Six New Life Jacket Colorways

Granby life jacket details:

Adjustable straps and neoprene belly band

Front neck float

Durable rescue handles

Comes in colors orange, green, yellow, pink, and camo

Come in five sizes XS-XL

Dawson life jacket details:

Adjustable straps and belly band

Durable rescue handles

Neoprene design for added warmth

Comes in colors red, pink, green, and blue

Comes in five sizes XS-XL

"We are excited to provide our customers with more unique color options for safe adventures in and around the water this summer," said OUTWARD HOUND CEO Michael Black. "Pet safety is our top priority, and each feature of these life jackets is designed with our dogs' wellbeing in mind. Our goal is to deliver happiness and memorable experiences with safety at the forefront," said Mr. Black.

About OUTWARD HOUND



Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson treat puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

About Prospect Hill Growth Partners



Prospect Hill Growth Partners is a Boston-area private equity firm that makes control equity investments in North American consumer and healthcare growth companies. The partners at Prospect Hill have collectively invested $2.7 billion of capital in more than 35 portfolio companies over two decades. The partners' successful investment track record has been built on their sector-focused investment strategy and expertise, a robust operational value-add model, and strong alignment of interests. For more, visit www.prospecthillgrowth.com .

