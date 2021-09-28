OUTWARD HOUND Launches Brand New Ecommerce Website

"Our goal was to provide pet parents and our wholesale customers an easier and more efficient way of learning about, locating, and purchasing our products online. This project has been months if not years in the making, and I'm proud of the team for all of the hard work it took to get this launched," said CEO Michael Black.

In addition to improved user experience, the new website includes Outward Hound's most recent product line, Best Friends by Sheri pet beds . Pet parents can now shop calming dog beds, pet huts, cat beds, and pet blankets alongside signature products like Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound dog puzzles, Nina Ottosson by Petstages cat puzzles, dog treats by Wholesome Pride, and toys from brands like Planet Dog and Petstages.

Along with the new website, Outward Hound will be integrating Social Commerce just in time for the holidays, so pet parents can discover and purchase products for their pets on Facebook and Instagram. An upgraded web experience for the Outward Hound blog Furtropolis, a learning hub for pet parents featuring thoughtful, educational-forward content about their furry family members, is in the works to debut later this year.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson treat puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

