OUTWARD HOUND's Nina Ottosson by Petstages Melon Madness Puzzle & Play Cat Game to Hit Walmart Shelves
Mar 19, 2021, 09:00 ET
DENVER, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melon Madness Puzzle & Play Cat Game from Nina Ottosson by Petstages, an OUTWARD HOUND portfolio brand, has launched at over 2,000 Walmart stores nation-wide.
Originally unveiled at the 2020 Pet Expo, the Nina Ottosson by Petstages cat games have made a big impression on cat parents worldwide. As the first of their kind, Petstages cat games offer physical and mental stimulation cats crave. The Melon Madness Puzzle & Play Cat Game provides challenging and rewarding interactive enrichment for curious cats. Nina Ottosson cat games are also designed with the ability to adjust the level of difficulty in order to exercise a cat's natural hunting instincts.
"Cats need play and mental stimulation, too! We designed these new toys to stimulate cats' natural foraging abilities," said OUTWARD HOUND's Nina Ottosson, who has spent decades designing her well-known dog puzzle games.
"We are thrilled to be bringing the Melon Madness cat treat puzzle toy to Walmart," said OUTWARD HOUND CEO Michael Black. "Having a presence at Walmart will allow even more cats and pet parents to enjoy the benefits of this innovative product line. It's an exciting step forward for us," said Mr. Black.
About OUTWARD HOUND
Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, and Nina Ottosson treat puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.
