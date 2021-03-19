OUTWARD HOUND's Nina Ottosson by Petstages Melon Madness Puzzle & Play Cat Game to Hit Walmart Shelves

"Cats need play and mental stimulation, too! We designed these new toys to stimulate cats' natural foraging abilities," said OUTWARD HOUND's Nina Ottosson, who has spent decades designing her well-known dog puzzle games .

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Melon Madness cat treat puzzle toy to Walmart," said OUTWARD HOUND CEO Michael Black. "Having a presence at Walmart will allow even more cats and pet parents to enjoy the benefits of this innovative product line. It's an exciting step forward for us," said Mr. Black.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, and Nina Ottosson treat puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

SOURCE Outward Hound

Related Links

outwardhound.com

