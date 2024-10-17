Ovahness 2.0: The Largest House and Ballroom Event on the West Coast Returns, Hosted by REACH LA

The First-Ever Event at the Black Lives Matter Creator House to Feature a Leadership Summit Empowering the Ballroom Community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovahness 2.0, the West Coast's largest House and Ballroom event, hosted by REACH LA, returns October 24-26, 2024, for a three-day celebration. Ovahness will be the first event of its kind held at the Black Lives Matter Creator House in Los Angeles, a venue that represents resilience, progress, and social justice. Hosted by writer, director, and Emmy-nominated producer (Pose on FX) Twiggy Pucci Garcon, the weekend will focus on Ballroom leadership and community-driven growth, bringing together over 150 culture bearers, icons, legends, and emerging talent from the global House and Ballroom scene to celebrate its vibrant culture.

REACH LA’s Ovahness, the West Coast’s largest house and ballroom event, takes place from October 24th to 26th! This year, events will be hosted by True Colors United’s Twiggy Pucci Garçon (*Pose* on FX) and Jamari Marc Jacobs (*HBO's Legendary*). The celebration will also feature guest speakers including Anye Elite, Dr. Ayana Elliott, David Brandyn, Martha Chono-Helsley, Greg Wilson, Jaimee Paige Balenciaga, Icon Julian, Leezy007, Icon Byron Juicy Couture-Miyake Mugler, Royal 007/Lavin, Father Ryku Lyght-Léger, Sean Milan, DJ Sid Perry, Tonka Garçon, and more!

The festivities will kick off on October 24th with the New Era Reloaded KiKi Ball, an energetic competition that will set the tone for the weekend. On October 25th, REACH LA will host its Ovahness Leadership Summit at The Black Lives Matter Creator House. Made for and by members of the International House & Ball Community, attendees will have the chance to participate in workshops, hear powerful speeches, and engage in intimate family discussions focused on building and increasing the community's collective power.

"Ballroom culture was born from the creativity and resilience of the Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities to provide safe haven for those seeking family and self-expression," said Greg Wilson, co-founder of Ovahness and COO at REACH LA. "Our leadership summit allows us to continue this legacy by fostering an environment where ballroom community members can directly learn from one another. The Black Lives Matter Creator House—a symbol of equality, justice, and identity—brings an even deeper meaning to this occasion. We're incredibly grateful that they'd entrust us with their space."

"REACH LA's service to both the Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities is a powerful reminder of the importance of safe spaces where queer culture and community empowerment can thrive," says Cicley Gay, Chairwoman of The Black Lives Matter Global Network Board. "Together, we are creating a legacy that ensures our artistry is not only celebrated but protected in the fight for justice and equity."

The weekend will conclude on October 26th with the Notorious Ball, hosted by Jamari Marc Jacobs, founder of the House of Marc Jacobs and winner of Season 1 of Legendary on HBO Max. Participants will deliver thrilling performances across multiple categories, vying for cash prizes and the honor of achieving legendary status.

Organized by REACH LA, a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth of color for over 30 years, Ovahness is funded by the CDC's Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant and the LA County Department of Public Health.

"We're immensely grateful to our generous partners for their support," said Miguel Bujanda, CEO of REACH LA. "Partners like this allow us to uplift our community, and continue to propel the house and ballroom community forward."

For more information about Ovahness 2.0, please visit www.ovahness.info. Prospective attendees can also contact [email protected] with any questions.

ABOUT OVAHNESS

Ovahness (o'va nes), adj. — A state of being legendary, unforgettable, and undeniably impressive. Founded in 2006 by Greg Wilson, Martha Chono-Helsley, and Sean Milan Garcon, Ovahness has become a staple event in the Ballroom community, addressing issues like HIV/AIDS prevention, LGBTQ+ health, and community empowerment, while uplifting the voices of the Ballroom community.

ABOUT REACH LA

Founded in 1992, REACH LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering LGBTQIA+ youth of color through education, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness initiatives. As a key partner in the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, REACH LA works tirelessly to reduce HIV stigma and promote testing, prevention, and treatment. www.reachla.org

