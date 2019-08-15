Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Worth $2 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth of the market can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of ovarian cancer and emergence of novel diagnostic products. As of 2018, ovarian cancer had the highest mortality rate of all gynecologic cancers. It accounted for nearly 14,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2018. No specific symptoms render early diagnosis of the disease. The exact causative factors remain unknown, creating a key unmet need for further research to obtain clarity on the underlying molecular mechanisms.

Incidence of ovarian cancer worldwide has been declining over the past decades

Although ultrasound imaging is the fist-line of diagnosis, the technique cannot be used for staging the disease

Computerized Tomography (CT) imaging is preferred for staging the disease

CA125 remained the mainstay in blood test biomarkers in 2018

HER2 and BRCA1/2 tests are expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness of early diagnosis and genetic tests

The ovarian cancer diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Women aged 60 years & above have a higher predisposition to it. As it is often diagnosed in advanced stages, treatment options are limited. Moreover, on the basis of race, incidence rates were higher among Caucasian women than African-American women. The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) system is used for staging ovarian cancer. Staging process helps identify ovarian tumors, calculate their size, and detect invasion & metastasis.

Early detection and diagnosis significantly improve patient survival rates. For instance, in case of epithelial tumors, patients with stage 1 ovarian cancer have a survival rate of nearly 90%, whereas patients with stage 4-the most advanced phase-have a mere 15% survival rate. Technological advancements in PET and MRI as well as in diagnosis of BRCA mutations have positively impacted market growth.

The diagnostic landscape is gradually shifting toward genetic testing and counseling. As the disease bears a high risk of inheritance of gene mutation, guidelines pertaining to ovarian cancer diagnostics recommend all patients to undergo genetic counseling and testing. Earlier, BRCA1/2 was the most prominent test; however, advancements in medical science have now made it possible to test more than 20 genes in each patient.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market on the basis of cancer type, diagnosis type, end use, and region:

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Epithelial Tumor



Germ Cell Tumor



Stromal Cell Tumor



Others

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Imaging



ltrasound





CT Scan





MRI Scan





PET Scan





Others



Blood Test



CA125





HER2





BRCA





CEA





ER & PR





KRAS Mutation





Others



Biopsy



Others

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital Laboratories



Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Research Institutes



Others

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

