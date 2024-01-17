OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE CELEBRATES LANDMARK YEAR OF ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023, SURPASSING FUNDRAISING GOALS AND ACCELERATING RESEARCH IN GYNECOLOGIC CANCERS

News provided by

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) proudly announces the successful culmination of an extraordinary year, marking 2023 as a milestone in our pursuit of advancing knowledge, treatment, and support for individuals impacted by ovarian and related gynecologic cancers.

Underscoring a testament to the collective commitment to defeating these diseases, OCRA exceeded its year-end fundraising target of $2 million, thanks to the unwavering support of our dedicated community and partners.

"Historically, 2023 has been a year of unparalleled achievement for OCRA," said Audra Moran, President and CEO. "Our achievements this year have bolstered our commitment and energized our efforts to drive significant progress in understanding, preventing, and treating ovarian and related gynecologic cancers."

Key highlights from OCRA's successful year include:

Historic Research Investment

One of the most significant milestones was OCRA's funding of $9.2 million in research grants, the most in our organization's history.

Genetic Testing & Prevention

OCRA's influential message on the critical importance of risk awareness and prevention resonated with millions, with more than 3,000 people taking advantage of the free genetic test kits we offered. Notably, about 100 individuals identified genetic mutations, empowering them to take proactive preventive measures.

Expanded Mission

Recognizing the interconnectedness of ovarian and related gynecologic cancers, OCRA expanded its mission accelerating progress, acknowledging commonalities between these diseases, and broadening our impact on patients' lives.

Patient Support Impact

The expansion of OCRA's patient support programs saw a record number of individuals and families helped with navigating the complexities of diagnosis, treatment, and life beyond cancer. In 2023, OCRA fielded more than 2,100 calls on the Patient Support Line, impacted more than 200 people through our Woman to Woman peer mentor program, and had more than 10,000 participate in our myriad of programs, including Staying Connected Support Series, community building Art & Book Club sessions, clinical trial navigator, online community, and more.

Advocacy Drives Change

OCRA's advocacy efforts made substantial strides in 2023, meeting with over 380 Congressional offices, contributing to securing expanded Medicare coverage for genetic testing, garnering support for federal education programs, addressing chemotherapy drug shortages, and initiating research into health disparities.

The achievements of 2023 set the stage for an even more promising future. OCRA is poised to launch a groundbreaking patient registry, a national Data Commons, a doctor finder tool, a health equity grant, and more.

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting patients and their families. As the voice for ovarian cancer and related gynecologic cancers, OCRA funds private research, advocates for increased federal research and awareness funding, educates the public, and provides patient support to ensure early diagnosis, improved treatment, and quality of life for survivors.

SOURCE Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

