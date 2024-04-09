OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE "FIND A DOCTOR" TOOL TO EMPOWER PATIENTS NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) proudly unveiled its latest innovation in supporting individuals affected by ovarian and other gynecologic cancers: the "Find a Doctor" tool. This free function, accessible through the OCRA website, is designed to connect patients and their families with qualified healthcare professionals specializing in ovarian and all gynecologic cancer care across the United States.

Navigating a diagnosis of ovarian or other gynecologic cancer can be overwhelming, and finding the right medical team is paramount to ensuring the best possible outcomes. With the Find a Doctor tool, OCRA aims to streamline this process, providing patients with easy access to a network of physicians, including specialists, and treatment centers in their local area.

"Access to quality care is a critical issue of equity for patients," said Audra Moran, President and CEO of OCRA. "The launch of our Find a Doctor tool represents a significant milestone in our mission to improve patient outcomes and ensure access to the best possible care for everyone affected by ovarian cancer regardless of geography."

Key features of the Find a Doctor function include:

Comprehensive Database: Access to a curated database of more than 2,000 healthcare providers specializing in ovarian cancer treatment, including gynecologic oncologists, medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, obstetricians and gynecologists.

Location-Based Search: Users can easily locate healthcare professionals and treatment centers near them, ensuring convenient access to care options within their geographic region.

Provider-type search: The database can be searched by provider type, with users seeing just gynecologic oncologists, for example.

Provider Profiles: Detailed profiles for each healthcare provider, including credentials, areas of expertise, and contact information, enabling informed decision-making.

In addition to connecting patients with medical professionals, OCRA offers a clinical trial finder, a one-step service that provides information on current ovarian cancer trials and other gynecologic cancer clinical trials in the United States and Canada, as well as access to educational resources, support groups, and other valuable tools to aid individuals throughout their treatment journey.

This list of providers has been curated by OCRA using data from healthcare technology company Komodo Health and is based on specific criteria, such as clinical volume (number of patients seen with gynecologic cancer), specialty, and expertise. Komodo Health is an industry leader in technology and data connectivity, powering use of de-identified patient claims data with analytics and insights through its Healthcare Map and artificial intelligence-powered platform, to deliver real-time, actionable insight into treatment, diagnosis, costs, and outcomes of millions of patients across the U.S.

Data is updated in the Find a Doctor tool quarterly.

The new tool underscores OCRA's ongoing commitment to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to the ovarian cancer community. By harnessing the power of technology, OCRA continues to break down barriers to care and empower patients with the resources they need to navigate their healthcare journey with confidence.

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA):

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting patients and their families. As the voice for ovarian cancer and related gynecologic cancers, OCRA funds private research, advocates for increased federal research and awareness funding, educates the public, and provides patient support to ensure early diagnosis, improved treatment, and quality of life for survivors.

