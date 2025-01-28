Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Joins with Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research, Strengthening the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer

OCRA to Expand its Research Initiatives by Integrating Rivkin Center's Legacy Efforts, Effective April 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the world's largest gynecologic cancer nonprofit, is proud to announce that the Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research will combine with OCRA, effective April 1, 2025. This historic collaboration unites two respected organizations committed to advancing research for a cure for ovarian cancer.

With this integration, OCRA will build upon Seattle-based Rivkin Center's extraordinary legacy of funding innovative ovarian cancer research and connecting the Pacific Northwest community to vital resources. The union will also allow OCRA to enhance its national and global reach, ensuring broader access to education, support, and scientific advancements for the ovarian cancer community.

"OCRA has always respected the remarkable contributions of the Rivkin Center in advancing ovarian cancer research and building meaningful connections within the community," said Audra Moran, OCRA President and CEO. "By coming together, we are creating a stronger foundation to support patients and families, while carrying forward Dr. Saul Rivkin's incredible legacy and driving progress in research."

This announcement comes just one month after The Clearity Foundation officially joined the OCRA family, marking an extraordinary period of growth for what is already the world's largest organization dedicated to fighting gynecologic cancers.

"By uniting with these two highly respected organizations, OCRA is embracing the transformative benefits of consolidation, allowing us to streamline resources, amplify impact, and deliver even greater support to the ovarian cancer community," said Moran. "These partnerships represent a significant step forward in our mission to accelerate research, enhance patient care, and create a stronger, more cohesive network for those affected by ovarian cancer."

Since its founding in 1996, the Rivkin Center has been a pillar of ovarian cancer research, providing vital seed-funding grants that have led to groundbreaking discoveries, as well as hosting the internationally recognized biennial Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium in partnership with the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). These signature programs will continue under OCRA's leadership, with the grants and symposium renamed to honor Dr. Rivkin's enduring contributions to the field.

"We couldn't have found a more aligned partner than OCRA to carry forward the Rivkin Center's vision and amplify our efforts," said Dr. Saul Rivkin, retired oncologist, founder of the Rivkin Center and a leading advocate for ovarian cancer research. "This partnership ensures that the investments we've made in research and the relationships we've built with the community will flourish and grow, bringing us closer to a cure. My family and I fully support this exciting new chapter."

Melissa Rivkin, currently board president of the Rivkin Center board of directors, will join the OCRA Board of Directors, and Dr. Jackie Lang, director of Scientific Programs at the Rivkin Center, will take on an instrumental role in OCRA's engagement with the scientific community.

OCRA is also committed to continuing beloved Rivkin Center initiatives, such as the annual SummeRun for Ovarian Cancer, which will take place on July 13, 2025, in Seattle, with Dr. Rivkin at the finish line, as always.

Further details about the combined programs and services will be shared in the coming months. OCRA and the Rivkin Center are committed to ensuring a seamless transition that honors the legacy of the Rivkin Center while strengthening the collective support for patients, researchers, and the broader ovarian cancer community.

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)

OCRA is the largest global organization dedicated to combating ovarian and all gynecologic cancer while supporting patients and families. Since its founding in 1994, OCRA has invested $128 million in scientific breakthroughs, helped to secure $3.8 billion in federal research funding, and supports 95,000 individuals annually through its programs.

