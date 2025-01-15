OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE SURPASSES YEAR-END FUNDRAISING GOALS, FUELING CRITICAL RESEARCH AND PATIENT SUPPORT PROGRAMS

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) proudly announces the extraordinary success of its 2024 year-end fundraising campaign, surpassing its $2 million goal and marking a transformative milestone in its mission to eradicate ovarian and related gynecologic cancers.

Fueled by the generosity and unwavering support of donors, this achievement underscores the collective commitment of OCRA's community to advance groundbreaking research, improve treatments, and enhance support services for patients and their families.

"This remarkable achievement is a testament to the generosity and dedication of our community," said Audra Moran, President and CEO of OCRA. "These critical funds will enable us to accelerate groundbreaking research, expand our support programs for patients and families, and explore the transformative potential of AI to improve outcomes for individuals impacted by ovarian cancer."

The funds raised will fuel OCRA's ambitious agenda for 2025, including:

Groundbreaking Research Investments OCRA will continue to fund cutting-edge studies to identify new treatments and therapies. In 2024 alone, the organization funded more than $9.2 million in grants to leading researchers.

Expanded Genetic Testing and Prevention Programs Building on the success of a program offering free genetic testing kits, OCRA plans to scale its prevention efforts, ensuring more individuals have access to the tools they need to assess and manage their risk.

Enhanced Patient Support Services OCRA's support programs, including the Woman to Woman peer mentoring network, Staying Connected Support Series, our new Steps program, and clinical trial navigator, will continue to grow. In 2024, more than 10,000 individuals benefited from these initiatives, and the organization is committed to reaching even more in the coming year.

Advocacy and Health Equity Initiatives OCRA will amplify its advocacy work, pushing for expanded Medicare coverage for genetic testing, addressing treatment disparities, and securing increased federal funding for research and education.

A Future Without Ovarian Cancer As the largest global organization dedicated to ovarian cancer research and patient support, OCRA is committed to driving progress that changes lives. This fundraising milestone ensures the momentum continues in 2025 and beyond.

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting patients and their families.

SOURCE Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance