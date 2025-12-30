Ovarian Cancer Talc Claims Advance Nationwide as Scientific Evidence Mounts

After multiple failed attempts by Johnson & Johnson to move its talc litigation into bankruptcy, ovarian cancer claims are once again advancing in courts across the country.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisner Baum, a nationally recognized plaintiffs' law firm, continues to represent women who allege that long-term use of Johnson's Baby Powder and other talc-based products caused ovarian cancer due to asbestos contamination, talc's inflammatory properties, and inadequate warnings. The litigation, which is now proceeding in multiple courts across the nation, continues after courts rejected Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) efforts to shield itself from liability through corporate restructuring.

“The corporate playbook to delay and deny accountability by hiding assets in a sham bankruptcy only goes so far”

A recent California case provides more proof that talcum powder litigation is advancing. On December 12, a California jury awarded $40 million to two women who said Johnson & Johnson's baby powder was to blame for their ovarian cancer, according to Reuters, which reported that the jury in Los Angeles Superior Court awarded $18 million to Monica Kent and $22 million to Deborah Schultz and her husband after finding that Johnson & Johnson knew for years its talc-based products were dangerous but failed to warn consumers.

The moment is significant not only for plaintiffs, but for consumers and regulators, as scientific evidence—including NIH-supported research—has continued to strengthen the association between talc use and ovarian cancer. The convergence of courtroom scrutiny and scientific clarity has renewed focus on what plaintiffs allege was decades of concealment about product safety.

"The corporate playbook to delay and deny accountability by hiding assets in a sham bankruptcy only goes so far," said Ari Friedman, partner at Wisner Baum. "Attorneys and courts alike have become increasingly adept at recognizing these maneuvers for what they are: efforts to avoid responsibility rather than deal with the harm their products caused."

A Longstanding Public Health Risk, Finally Back in the Spotlight

For years, public awareness of the link between talcum powder use and ovarian cancer lagged behind the science. Yet internal company records and sworn testimony now before the courts detail what plaintiffs allege Johnson & Johnson knew for decades: that its talc products were vulnerable to asbestos contamination and posed serious health risks when used as marketed.

Beginning in the 1970s, studies raised concerns about the migration of talc particles through the reproductive tract, and internal testing repeatedly identified asbestos and fibrous talc in cosmetic products. Despite this, plaintiffs allege the products continued to be advertised as pure, gentle, and safe for daily feminine hygiene use.

"Victims were never told the full story," Friedman said. "What's become clear through litigation is that J&J knew about asbestos contamination risks and chose not to share that information with regulators or the public."

Recent jury verdicts—including major awards in mesothelioma cases—underscore that juries are increasingly receptive to both the science and the evidence of corporate misconduct, signaling a shift in how these cases are evaluated.

How the Litigation Is Reshaping Consumer Safety Expectations

As talc cases move forward, the implications extend well beyond a single manufacturer, reshaping expectations around transparency and product safety across the consumer goods industry.

Key impacts include:

Consumer Safety Awareness: Reinforcing that talc, because it is mined from asbestos-bearing deposits, cannot be consistently or reliably guaranteed to be asbestos-free.



Reinforcing that talc, because it is mined from asbestos-bearing deposits, cannot be consistently or reliably guaranteed to be asbestos-free. Safer Alternatives: Highlighting that cornstarch-based powders—long recognized as safer—provide effective, non-carcinogenic alternatives.



Highlighting that cornstarch-based powders—long recognized as safer—provide effective, non-carcinogenic alternatives. Regulatory Accountability: Renewing calls for stronger federal oversight, clearer labeling requirements and independent asbestos testing standards in cosmetics.

"There is no such thing as a safe talcum powder product," Friedman said. "Cornstarch alternatives have been available for decades, and consumers deserve products that don't carry hidden cancer risks."

A Defining Moment for Corporate Accountability

With bankruptcy no longer blocking the courthouse doors, talc litigation is entering a decisive phase. Wisner Baum brings extensive experience from major consumer-safety and toxic-exposure cases, applying decades of litigation expertise to protect public health and hold corporations accountable.

The firm continues to advance claims nationwide on behalf of women and families affected by ovarian cancer, supported by epidemiological data, internal corporate documents, and a growing number of jury findings. More information about the litigation and consumer safety guidance is available at Wisner Baum's website.

"This litigation sends a clear message," Friedman said. "Large corporations cannot delay, distract, or restructure their way out of responsibility when the evidence shows real harm. Courts and juries are prepared to look at the facts—and that changes everything."

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum began with a simple but radical idea: that the law should serve people—not protect power. Since opening its doors in 1985, the firm has gone far beyond courtroom victories. Based in Los Angeles and known across the U.S., Wisner Baum has built its legacy by holding powerful corporations accountable—not just to win justice for individual clients, but to spark broader societal change.

Every case they take on, from catastrophic injuries and pharmaceutical failures to environmental toxicity and corporate negligence, is part of a bigger mission: to make the world safer, more just, and more transparent for everyone. With more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, their legal victories have helped raise public awareness, influence regulations, and force industries to clean up harmful practices. Their work has become a catalyst for product safety reforms, food transparency, and medical accountability.

Wisner Baum isn't just a law firm. It's a movement for change—where justice isn't the end goal, but the beginning of a safer society.

Wisner Baum: Changing the System for Societal Change, One Case at a Time.

Learn more at wisnerbaum.com

