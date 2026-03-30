Ovatient Introduces Compass -- A Virtual-First Care Platform Delivering Comprehensive, Integrated Care to Rural Communities

As Rural Health Transformation Program funding reaches all 50 states, Compass by Ovatient gives states an easily deployed virtual-first model for patients to access care, built to outlast federal grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovatient, a virtual-first healthcare delivery company co-founded by MUSC Health in South Carolina and The MetroHealth System in Ohio, today announced its expanded support of the Rural Health Transformation Program with the introduction of Compass, its comprehensive digital health platform built on the Epic EMR for states seeking to increase access to healthcare for rural communities.

With $50 billion in federal funding being deployed across the nation through 2030, every state is facing a critical challenge of how to invest in telehealth and virtual care responsibly, expanding access to solutions that have staying power long after the funding is exhausted.

Beginning today, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), health plans, and state Medicaid programs serving rural communities can access Compass by Ovatient, a purpose-built, virtual-first care platform built to leverage the power of the Epic.

"Compass was built around a belief that rural patients deserve the same quality of care as anyone else: a real care team, a real medical home, and infrastructure that meets the standards health systems hold themselves to," said Michael Dalton, CEO and Founder of Ovatient. "We made the investment in Epic because we hold ourselves to that same standard. And we built the integration so that local care teams never have to wonder what happened in a virtual visit. They see it, in their own electronic medical record, in real time."

Compass is structured as a tiered platform, providing health organizations with a clear starting point and a path to expansion. Compass Core is the virtual-first patient-centered medical home (PCMH) every partner starts with. Compass Connect extends that foundation into employer and payer markets. Together they form Compass 360 — the complete virtual-first care infrastructure for rural communities.

Compass Core — The Virtual-First Patient-Centered Medical Home

Compass Core is a virtual-first PCMH — not a platform for episodic visits, but an end-to-end care model. Ovatient's clinical team delivers virtual primary care and urgent care, and integrated behavioral health to rural patients through a dedicated, ongoing care relationship. Every encounter is documented in Ovatient's Epic instance and made available to local care teams directly inside their own Epic environment — so the handoff between virtual and in-person care is seamless, informed, and immediate.

Compass Connect — Employer and Payer Engagement Platform

Compass Connect extends Compass Core into the employer benefits market through Ovatient's MyCare Anywhere employee health and wellness benefit solution — enabling health organizations to compete for covered lives in their own communities and build the commercial revenue streams that sustain virtual care after RHT funding ends. Running on the same Epic foundation as Compass Core, Compass Connect gives health organizations the tools to engage employers and health plans as true partners.

Compass 360 — Complete Virtual-First Care Infrastructure

When Compass Core and Compass Connect are deployed together, the result is Compass 360 — the complete virtual-first care infrastructure for rural communities. With Compass 360, health organizations gain a comprehensive virtual PCMH staffed by Ovatient's clinical team, built on Epic, resulting in a patient experience that strengthens brand loyalty and a commercial growth platform that builds sustainability from day one and supports the health and wellness of your local employers and their employees.

Built to Last: Sustainability Engineered from Day One

Every Compass deployment begins with a co-developed care strategy around the partner organization's infrastructure, payer mix, patient population, and market position. That strategy maps virtual care delivery to the payment models that will exist after 2030: fee-for-service, Medicaid directed payments, value-based arrangements, Accountable Care Organizations, and CMS's ACCESS model.

Rigorous Quality and Outcomes Measurement, Built into Every Deployment

Compass includes a comprehensive quality and patient satisfaction measurement framework that maps directly to the RHT Program's five strategic goals — providing the evidence base needed to satisfy state reporting requirements, demonstrate performance to payer partners, and make the case for continued investment when federal funding ends.

Schedule a conversation with the Ovatient team today. Visit http://www.ovatient.com or reach us directly at [email protected] .

About Ovatient

Ovatient is a virtual-first healthcare services company that puts people — not just patients — at the center of their health journeys. Partnering with leading health systems, we seamlessly expand access to high-quality, coordinated urgent care, primary care and integrated behavioral health – without costly investments in physical or digital infrastructure and staffing. And through MyCare Anywhere, our multi-channel digital patient experience platform, we also offer hyper-personalized virtual care, expert health content, and self-guided health journeys. The result: a higher share of care, improved quality scores, stronger brand loyalty, achieved in months, not years. Ovatient was founded in October 2022 by MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System. For more information, visit www.ovatient.com .

Ovatient Media Contacts



Andrew Thompson-Young

Supreme Communications, on behalf of Ovatient

[email protected]

SOURCE Ovatient