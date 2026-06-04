Ovation Healthcare Outlines Strategies for Sustainable Rural Healthcare Transformation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare, a premier provider of shared services that improve hospital and system performance, today announced the release of a new white paper to help rural healthcare leaders move beyond short-term stabilization and build a sustainable path forward in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ovation-healthcare/9385251-en-ovation-healthcare-rural-healthcare-transformation-roadmap

Rural Healthcare Statistics The Rural Health Transformation Roadmap Phases 1-4 Quote from Ovation Healthcare's Executive Advisor, Jonathan Cohee

Rural hospitals across the United States continue to face significant financial, operational, and workforce pressures, with nearly half operating on negative margins and many struggling to maintain essential services for their communities. At the same time, federal investment through the Rural Health Transformation Program represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redesign how rural care is delivered and sustained.

In response, Ovation Healthcare developed The Rural Transformation Roadmap, a white paper designed to provide hospital leaders with practical insights and strategic guidance for navigating change with intention. The white paper explores:

Building scalable and sustainable operating models

Aligning workforce, operational, and technology strategies

Identifying opportunities to improve performance while preserving community impact

Strengthening resiliency amid ongoing policy and reimbursement changes

Creating a long-term vision for independent rural healthcare organizations

Rather than focusing solely on cost reduction, The Rural Transformation Roadmap emphasizes the importance of transformation that supports long-term viability, operational resilience, and mission sustainability. The resource highlights how rural hospitals can position themselves to adapt proactively while continuing to deliver high-quality care close to home. By aligning strategy across operations, workforce, and technology, hospitals can build resilience while preparing for future policy and payment shifts.

This complimentary white paper reflects Ovation Healthcare's ongoing commitment to supporting independent and rural hospitals through strategic transformation, operational improvement, and sustainable growth.

Download The Rural Health Transformation Roadmap to better prepare your organization for stability, resiliency, and future success in an evolving healthcare landscape.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare is partnered with 500+ clients in 46 states from critical access hospitals to large health systems. For over 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported independent healthcare through a portfolio of shared services including leadership advisory, spend management, revenue cycle management, and technology designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Ovation Healthcare