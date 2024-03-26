Ovative Group Discusses Marketing Measurement in "The Lead, Conversations That Matter" Campaign: Why it's time to go beyond traditional metrics

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing makes the most impact when you measure it. But that's just the start. Today, companies must address whether their marketing measurement is timely, actionable, and holistic enough to generate sustainable business growth.

At Ovative Group, an independent media and measurement firm that helps clients drive and deliver measurable impact, unified marketing measurement is the holy grail. Their campaign, "The Lead, Conversations That Matter," provides marketers behind-the-scenes insight into the real conversations agencies and marketing experts are having about navigating the world of marketing measurement.

Ovative experts suggest it's time to go beyond traditional metrics like ROAS. Simply put, this measurement mindset is failing marketers. Last-click ROAS is typically online only and revenue only, generating little buy-in from finance executives due to its unclear impact. The metric is deceptive, causing marketers to ineffectively spread dollars across the purchase funnel and splurge too much on performance media.

Enter: unified marketing measurement. Ovative Group calls this Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR), a unified optimization metric that holistically measures a marketing program's full impact.

EMR considers four integrated pillars. First, enterprise revenue measures marketing's impact on online and offline sales. Second, incrementality identifies marketing's causal impact through modeling and testing. Third, future customer value measures marketing's long-term impact on building a healthy customer file. Lastly, profitability incorporates margin to emphasize bottom-line impact on media investments. The result? A 360-degree view of your marketing program that enables data-informed decisions and smarter, more impactful full-funnel spending.

Ovative's "The Lead, Conversations That Matter" is an extension of the real, everyday conversations that occur among the firm's measurement experts. The campaign has also covered Holistic Search—the strategic integration of SEO and SEM—and the budding future of Retail Media.

Each conversation shares one thing in common: passionate marketers breaking down some of the most critical topics across the marketing landscape. Curiosity piqued? Subscribe to the series.

ABOUT OVATIVE GROUP

Ovative Group is a visionary independent media and measurement firm known for its ability to redefine marketing performance through strategic execution and meticulous measurement. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative Group's integrated approach brings together media, measurement, and consulting to offer a comprehensive solution that leverages its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). With a dedicated team of seasoned marketing experts, Ovative Group partners with national industry leaders to drive transformative results. The firm's excellence has been acknowledged through accolades such as Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative Group, please visit www.ovative.com or follow Ovative Group on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Courtney Stoesz

[email protected]

715-307-2255

SOURCE Ovative Group