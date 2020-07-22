OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 21, 2020, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on August 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020. For almost 11 years, OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

"We are humbled to continue OVBC's tradition of offering a steady quarterly cash dividend even in these trying times. Thank you to the hundreds of loyal shareholders who continue to see the value in this hometown success story and its dedication to not only help our community survive but thrive."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com or www.myloancentral.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, (740) 446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

