OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, 2021, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on February 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021. For more than a decade, OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Tom Wiseman, president and CEO, attributed the continuation of the dividend to the successes of OVBC's subsidiaries, Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central, over the past year. Most recently notable is Loan Central, which has begun accepting new clients for income tax preparation services. Earlier this month, the company launched a new app for contactless services. Visit myloancentral.com/tax-services for a link to download and more information.

Loan Central's tax preparation services include an optional refund advance of up to $5,000. Expected Federal refund must be at least $6,250 to qualify. Actual loan amounts may vary. A Refund Advance is a loan secured by the borrower's tax refund and is offered by Ohio Valley Bank to eligible tax payers and a finance charge may apply depending on the loan amount. Refund advance loans are subject to underwriting and approval. Visit Loan Central or the web address above to learn about the cost, timing and availability of all filing and product options. Approvals may require IRS acceptance of the refund, which may delay the advance. The Refund Advance program ends March 31, 2021.

"Our local tax professionals even do free tax return reviews from competitors to make sure our customers get back the maximum due. Plus, we pay $30 cash when a customer refers a friend and they become a customer," said Cherie Elliott, president of Loan Central. "Customers can start the process through our new app and take comfort in the precautions we have taken in all of our offices to keep everyone safe. This tax season is a great time to give Loan Central a try."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com or www.myloancentral.com.

