OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

On Tuesday Jan. 16, 2024, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on Feb. 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 26, 2024.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of the individuals who make up the OVBC family. Since the Banc Corp. was formed in 1992, there have been 126 consecutive quarterly dividends, which is made possible thanks to these folks going the extra mile each and every day," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

