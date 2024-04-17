OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday April 16, 2024, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.

"It's hard to believe we are already through the first quarter of 2024. Spring is in the air and so is change, but what will that change produce? I can assure you that Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has many talented individuals working to make sure the company is on the productive side of whatever change we encounter for the rest of 2024 and beyond. Our dedicated team makes it possible each quarter to declare a dividend to our shareholders. We appreciate the community's continued support as we navigate the changing economy," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.