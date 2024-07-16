OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday July 16, 2024, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on Aug.10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2024.

"2024 with all its ups, downs and 90° heat is moving right along. Our dedicated group of community bankers have produced a successful first half of the year making it possible to declare another quarterly dividend. With the support of you, our loyal shareholders, we look forward to the next six months and the opportunities that lie ahead. We're invested in our Community First mission celebrating our customers with special events and working to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. We appreciate your ownership in this great company and would ask that you encourage others to buy into our Community First mission by becoming shareholders," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.