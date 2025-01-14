OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on Feb. 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 24, 2025.

"We begin each new year in anticipation of the opportunities we have before us as well as the challenges we may face. We are confident our bankers have the knowledge, experience and expertise to take advantage of the opportunities while overcoming the challenges. 2025 affords your company the privilege to continue pursuing our Community First mission by positively impacting all of the communities we are fortunate to serve. We thank you for your continued support and look forward to another successful year," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

