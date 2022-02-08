Oveit and Polygon Studios Partner to Make Minting and Selling NFTs More Accessible, Easier, and More Affordable

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oveit, Inc. ( oveit.com/nft-tickets/ ) announces its partnership with Polygon ( polygonstudios.com ) to democratize the minting and selling of Non-fungible Token Tickets ("NFT-Tickets"). Catalyzed by the equity partnership with Polygon Studios, Oveit, a technology company that provides ticketing and virtual-shopping technology solutions, debuts its new end-to-end NFT-Ticket selling and marketing solution called "Oveit NFT".

Oveit NFT New Partnership Announcement

Minting and selling NFT-Tickets is radically and quickly changing the way event planners, artists, and ticket-sellers do business and generate revenue. "However, current NFT-selling and ticketing tools are too time-consuming and cost-prohibitive; it's a shame it's so difficult to mint and sell NFT-Tickets," says Oveit CEO Andrei Stefan, "We don't think it has to be that way." So, Oveit put their experience as a ticketing company and a virtual-shopping technology provider to work to simplify the selling of NFT-Tickets. Now, through its fully-integrated, end-to-end NFT-Ticketing solution Oveit NFT, almost anyone can mint and sell NFT-Tickets in a fraction of the time, with virtually no coding expertise - and for less money too.

NFT-Tickets, like those minted using Oveit NFT, are different from ordinary event tickets, because NFT-Tickets greatly reduce the possibility of fraud and counterfeiting - and create a richer, more engaging experience with the customer. Because NFT-Tickets leverage blockchain technology, they are able to do a lot more than ordinary tickets; NFT-Tickets can store secure credentials and include extraordinary add-ons that unlock exclusive access to merchandise, mementos, store monetary value that can be used for in-event purchases, and more.

Even the most non-technical event planners, artists, and ticket sellers are appreciating Oveit NFT's simplicity and ease of use: Step 1: Seller signs up to activate an account with Oveit; Step 2: Seller mints NFT Tickets; Step 3: Link to purchase the tickets are sent to buyer(s); Step 4: Buyer pays for and claims their ticket, which appears in their Blockchain wallet. Buyers pay using their credit card, and confirmation of the transaction is sent by email.

The Oveit NFT solution is an excellent complement to Oveit's existing live-shopping technology, Streams.live. With Streams.live , buyers watch in realtime as a retailer or spokesperson gives a live, interactive, online presentation of their product(s). Buyers may ask questions, exchange impressions with other users at the moment of choice, and conveniently and seamlessly purchase with a single click. By using Oveit NFT in conjunction with Streams.live, NFT-Ticket sellers can not only sell NFT-Tickets more easily, but they can do it live in front of an audience.

Oveit NFT will make NFT-Ticket selling available to nearly everyone. And it promises to be a real game-changer now and in the future, as we move from the analog real-world to the digital universe, metaverse, and beyond.

About Oveit and Streams.live

Oveit, Inc. (Oveit.com) is an Austin, TX-based technology company that is improving access to marketing and experiential commerce solutions through its virtual shopping, marketing, and innovative ticketing products, including Streams.live and Oveit NFT ( oveit.com/nft-tickets/ ). Oveit has so far launched cashless payments and loyalty solutions for events and venues, as well as access control and registration solutions for virtual and in-person events. Oveit has been nominated as "one of the world's most disruptive technology innovators" by United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2019.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios (PolygonStudios.com) is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 through investment, marketing, and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT projects like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh, and Decentral Games.

