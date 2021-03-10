Over $ 95 Million Growth in Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia | Increasing Data Traffic to Emerge as Key Driver | Technavio
Mar 10, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dark fiber market in Malaysia is poised to grow by USD 95.16 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the dark fiber market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the multi-mode segment.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increase in data center investments in Malaysia is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AT&T Inc., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, OpenDC SDN BHD, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by increasing data traffic. However, high initial and leasing investments might challenge growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AT&T Inc., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, OpenDC SDN BHD, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing data traffic will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial and leasing investments is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dark fiber market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Multi-mode
- Single-mode
- Service
- Long-haul Services
- Short-haul Services
- Colocation Facilities Services
Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dark fiber market report covers the following areas:
- Dark Fiber Market Size
- Dark Fiber Market Trends
- Dark Fiber Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increase in data center investments in Malaysia as one of the prime reasons driving the Dark Fiber Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dark fiber market across Afghanistan, Africa, and Albania
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors
