Over $ 95 Million Growth in Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia | Increasing Data Traffic to Emerge as Key Driver | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the multi-mode segment.

Increase in data center investments in Malaysia is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024.

AT&T Inc., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, OpenDC SDN BHD, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd are the major players in the market.

The market is driven by increasing data traffic. However, high initial and leasing investments might challenge growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AT&T Inc., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, OpenDC SDN BHD, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing data traffic will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial and leasing investments is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dark fiber market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:

Type

Multi-mode



Single-mode

Service

Long-haul Services



Short-haul Services



Colocation Facilities Services

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dark fiber market report covers the following areas:

Dark Fiber Market Size

Dark Fiber Market Trends

Dark Fiber Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in data center investments in Malaysia as one of the prime reasons driving the Dark Fiber Market growth during the next few years.

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark fiber market across Afghanistan , Africa , and Albania

, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

Fiberail Sdn Bhd

MSA Resources Sdn Bhd

OpenDC SDN BHD

SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd.

Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

TIME dotCom Bhd

Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

