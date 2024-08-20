Over 1,000 People Located in 19 Countries Attend Virtual Conference on AI and the Future of Education from American Public University System and the Policy Studies Organization

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. , Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 people registered to attend the virtual conference, "AI and the Future of Education" co-hosted by American Public University System (APUS) and Policy Studies Organization's (PSO) Journal of Online Research and Practice (JOLRAP) and The International Journal of Open Educational Resources (IJOER). People from 19 countries including educators, policymakers, and thought leaders zoomed in for the two-day conference held in early August.

During opening remarks, APUS President Nuno Fernandes pointed to historical examples including industrial disruptions and urged educational institutions to welcome advancements in technology at the risk of becoming obsolete. He said, "Intelligence is the ability to adapt, to change." The action-packed conference agenda reiterated that theme and showcased how APUS is laser-focused on adaptability to benefit its students. The University's goal is to incorporate technology to create personalized and flexible learning experiences tailored to individual student needs.

The dynamic conference lineup explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in education. Attendees engaged with experts on topics such as AI-driven personalized learning, ethical considerations in AI implementation, and the future workforce's evolving educational needs.

Key Highlights:

Thought-provoking keynotes from a range of AI experts: Dr. Matthew Lease , a professor from the University of Texas at Austin , discussed the role of AI in reshaping educational paradigms. Dr. Michael Jabbour , chief innovation officer from Microsoft Education, stressed the importance of embracing these modern technologies to educate and prepare students for the workforce. Lori Glover , J.D., the managing director of MIT's CSAIL, one of the world's largest and most prominent research laboratories dedicated to AI, discussed pitfalls of AI and the importance of maintaining and updating AI models. She also presented examples of AI-generated "hallucinations".

U.S. Rep. Dr. (R- ), who serves as Chair of the bipartisan House AI Task Force, discussed how technology will boost economic growth and underscored its impact on education during his special lunchtime remarks. Panels with educators: A series of roundtable discussions featuring APUS faculty members and educators from universities around the country addressed critical topics for instructors and higher ed leaders, including "The Future of Learning: AI and the Classroom," "Data Privacy and Security in AI-Enhanced Education," and "Bridging the Digital Divide: Ensuring Equitable Access to AI Tools."

"The conference exceeded our expectations," said Dr. Kathleen J. Tate, who serves as editor in chief of JOLRAP, and is the department chair and professor of teaching in the School of Arts, Humanities, and Education at APUS. "We were delighted to see so many exceptional, thought-provoking sessions from professors, researchers, and industry experts."

Dr. Tate co-organized and co-created the event with the co-editors of IJOER Dr. Ron Johnson and Linda Ashar, J.D., who are also instructors at APUS.

Recordings of the sessions are available on PSO's YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/@PSO73, and a summary of key takeaways will soon be shared on the University's Blog, APUS Edge American Public University (apuedge.com).

