Over 1 Million US First Responders Have Joined ID.me

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1 million of the nation's firefighters, emergency medical service workers, law enforcement and dispatchers have registered for ID.me's group verification technology, enabling them to qualify for special incentives on National First Responder's Day and throughout the year. By allowing first responders to verify their eligibility online in just a matter of minutes, ID.me helps leading brands and e-commerce sites offer exclusive promotions for frontline workers – many of whom are taking extraordinary risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of firefighters, emergency medical service workers, law enforcement and dispatchers across the country have fallen ill or died from contracting COVID-19 while on the frontlines. These heroes put their lives in harm's way to support and care for their communities. To show appreciation for the risks first responders take every day, dozens of ID.me partners are offering exclusive National First Responder Day discounts on everything from mobile phones and consumer electronics to apparel and footwear.

"Brands have offered first responders special promotions for their demanding work for decades, but it is difficult for companies to transition that experience online," said Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me. "By securely verifying records and pertinent information in only a few minutes, ID.me makes it easy for brands to recognize first responders for their sacrifices, an aim we are honored to support."

First responders can complete the ID.me verification process in just a few minutes using a web-based, self-service application. Verified account holders can use their ID.me login to access special discounts on all e-commerce sites partnering with ID.me. These discounts can be accessed year-round by first responders without ever having to re-verify their status. ID.me is built on a privacy-by-design model that puts the user in control of what information is shared and with whom. Users can access their account online at any time to view or change privacy settings.

For more information about ID.me and the brands providing first responders with special promotions, please visit our website: https://www.id.me/individuals/group-discounts/first-responders .

ID.me's shop website can also be found here: https://shop.id.me/first-responder

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. Our next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC, and AML requirements and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. More than 28 million users and over 450 organizations use ID.me to verify identity, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers and nonprofits. To learn more about ID.me and its secure identity verification platform, visit https://www.ID.me/ and follow on Twitter @IDme.

