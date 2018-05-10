Over 100 Leading Healthcare/Life Sciences Organizations Use Cloudera to Improve Patient Outcomes by Integrating Complex Data Sets and Operationalizing Data Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), announced that over 100 leading healthcare/life sciences organizations are using Cloudera, the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, to gain insights from data across any environment to make advancements in scientific decision making and precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. Leading healthcare and life sciences organizations are using data to drive biomedical research, drug discovery and development, and drive insight across clinical and health management initiatives. Cloudera is enabling organizations to use machine learning to integrate a variety of complex data sets such as EHR, genomics, imaging and more to build robust healthcare predictive analytic models and operationalize insights faster.

Click to tweet: Over 100 leading #Healthcare, #Life Sciences Orgs use @Cloudera to improve patient outcomes by integrating complex data sets and operationalizing data insights: http://bit.ly/2IaCfQF

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global pharmaceutical company with commercial operations in more than 150 countries, a network of 87 manufacturing sites, and R&D centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium, and China. Read the full GSK success story: https://www.cloudera.com/more/customers/glaxosmithkline.html

"Whether providing a modern data strategy from molecules to phenotypes, quickly analyzing variants in populations, or providing insights to manage disease precisely, Cloudera is helping leading healthcare organizations achieve faster, deeper insights with machine learning," said Shawn Dolley, Director, Management Consulting, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Cloudera. "The global growth of AI-driven decision making in life science underscores the possibility of improving population health in a changing landscape, and the demand for innovative machine learning techniques to enable advancements in areas like drug discovery and personalized patient treatments."

Driving Innovation with Cloudera Machine Learning

Health plans, health systems, pharmaceuticals, and data companies are using Cloudera's modern enterprise platform for gaining insights, making scientific decisions, and improving patients' lives. A few of our innovative customers' successes include:

Celgene, a leading manufacturer of drug therapies for cancer and inflammatory disorders, achieved a 99 percent savings in process run times for Real World Patient data analysis and a 70 percent reduction in operating costs by migrating legacy workloads with Cloudera.

"Using Cloudera, Celgene's modern on-demand cloud-based architecture enabled us to leapfrog our current BI and advanced analytics capabilities and dramatically improve speed to delivery of actionable insights," said Chirayu Desai, Executive Director – Global Data, Information and Analytics, at Celgene. "As a result, our data scientists can find critical correlations much more quickly, which has been instrumental for improving time to market, increasing our market reach and reducing our overall costs across the value chain."

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, developed a Big Data Information Platform that delivers a holistic view of all data within the company's R&D division for the first time in the company's history. In just 11 months, the team evaluated and fully deployed the new platform, working with Cloudera and numerous technology partners.

"By gaining greater efficiency and new insights across our many R&D processes, GlaxoSmithKline expects to bring new drugs to market much more quickly and less expensively to help patients," said Mark Ramsey, R&D Chief Data Officer at GSK. "Our platform, running on Cloudera, combines more than five petabytes of data spread across 2,100 data sources to give scientists an immense analytic advantage and actionable data-driven insights."

Cloudera's Modern Platform Enables Innovative Use Cases

Today, Cloudera is powering a diverse set of healthcare and life sciences use cases that enable a precision medicine approach to improve, extend, and save lives. Examples include:

Using machine learning to monitor medical device, IoT and vitals data in real-time to make clinical predictions such as likelihood of readmission or earliest indication of sepsis

Sequencing genomes for studying susceptibility to disease and response to environmental influences

Identifying patients at highest risk of requiring a rapid response team intervention

Delivering faster and higher quality research for increased speed to market

Building an analytics platform to process and analyze clinical notes at scale

Analyzing patient data to extract insights that lead to better outcomes

Protecting electronic health record data and making regulatory compliance easier and faster

Customers Headlining at Global Industry Conference

Many of Cloudera's customers will be speaking at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo May 15-17, 2018 in Boston, MA. Organizations such as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and others will present on topics such as: enabling disruptive ways of collaboration and innovation through harmonization; democratizing access to the GATK best practices pipelines; advancing clinical pharmacology with analytics-based and performance-driven platforms; and enabling cloud-based applications for modeling and simulation in clinical pharmacometrics.

Also at the conference, Cloudera and Moxie Genomics will talk about how to accelerate genomic research by applying insights from millions of whole genomes. Cloudera will highlight Hail, a Broad Institute framework for scalable genetic data analysis. Moxie Genomics will demonstrate Curio, a genomics platform featuring an intuitive user interface with the power and scalability of big data cluster technology. Researchers and bioinformaticians will learn how to move beyond pipelines to add phenotypes, images, clinical notes, annotations and more in a single precision repository to support scientific decision making and breakthroughs. Additionally, a panel, including partner tellic and GSK, will discuss insights on building a pharmaceutical big data hub.

BioIT World is an annual event showcasing IT and informatics applications and the technologies that drive biomedical research, drug discovery and development, and clinical and healthcare initiatives. The conference and expo bring together 3,400+ life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, and IT professionals from more than 35 countries. Cloudera will be exhibiting in Booth #328.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Cloudera's solutions for healthcare and life sciences

Read the new peer-reviewed paper, "Big Data's Role in Precision Public Health," published in Frontiers in Public Health by Shawn Dolley , director, Management Consulting, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Cloudera

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Connect with Cloudera

About Cloudera: https://www.cloudera.com/more/about.html

Read our VISION blog:https://vision.cloudera.com/ and Engineering blog: https://blog.cloudera.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloudera

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cloudera

See us on YouTube: youtube.com/user/clouderahadoop/featured

Join the Cloudera Community: https://community.cloudera.com/

Cloudera and associated marks and trademarks are registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Cloudera's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form S-1 Registration Statement, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Cloudera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-100-leading-healthcarelife-sciences-organizations-use-cloudera-to-improve-patient-outcomes-by-integrating-complex-data-sets-and-operationalizing-data-insights-300646676.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cloudera.com

